Hanuman Ansh box office day 33: Neem Karoli Baba film earns 84x budget, beats Dhurandhar’s ROI

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 33: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobinaw Satyaa as spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has picked up pace yet again at the domestic box office, even on its fifth Tuesday. The sleeper hit has earned Rs 169.20 crore gross and Rs 143.13 crore net so far.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection – week 5

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 11 crore on its fifth Tuesday (day 33), a 10% increase from its earnings of Rs 10 crore on the fifth Monday (day 32). That was a major drop from its fifth Sunday (day 31) collection of Rs 22.75 crore, its highest single-day collection so far.

The Sunday earnings were an improvement over the fifth Saturday (day 30), when the film collected Rs 16.50 crore. That was also an increase from its fifth Friday (day 29) earnings of Rs 10 crore. The dip in earnings at the start of the fifth week also came amid a clash with Gurmeet Singh’s crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, which released on September 4.