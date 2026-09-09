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Hanuman Ansh box office day 33: Neem Karoli Baba film earns 84x budget, beats Dhurandhar’s ROI
Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 169.20 crore gross on day 33, against its Rs 2 crore budget, delivering over 84x returns and surpassing Dhurandhar’s ROI.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 33: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobinaw Satyaa as spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has picked up pace yet again at the domestic box office, even on its fifth Tuesday. The sleeper hit has earned Rs 169.20 crore gross and Rs 143.13 crore net so far.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection – week 5
Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 11 crore on its fifth Tuesday (day 33), a 10% increase from its earnings of Rs 10 crore on the fifth Monday (day 32). That was a major drop from its fifth Sunday (day 31) collection of Rs 22.75 crore, its highest single-day collection so far.
The Sunday earnings were an improvement over the fifth Saturday (day 30), when the film collected Rs 16.50 crore. That was also an increase from its fifth Friday (day 29) earnings of Rs 10 crore. The dip in earnings at the start of the fifth week also came amid a clash with Gurmeet Singh’s crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, which released on September 4.
But Hanuman Ansh, even in its fifth week, is holding its own against Mirzapur: The Movie. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 11 crore, around Rs 5 crore less than Mirzapur: The Movie, which collected Rs 16.75 crore. With Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, slated to release in cinemas this Friday, September 11, Hanuman Ansh will face even stiffer competition. However, given its unprecedented trajectory, the film is likely to continue its strong run.
Hanuman Ansh’s historic box office run
Made on a modest budget of almost Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has already earned more than 84 times that amount, emerging as one of the most profitable Indian films in recent memory. In terms of return on investment, it has even surpassed Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, from last year.
The odds were initially stacked against Hanuman Ansh, which released on only 25 screens on August 7. With no stars and minimal marketing, it barely earned a little over Rs 1 crore in week 1 and dipped to lakhs in week 2. It was only in the third week that the film witnessed a turnaround. It finally crossed the Rs 1 crore daily mark on its third Sunday, earning Rs 2.5 crore.
From there onwards, Hanuman Ansh even outpaced films such as Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi and Nitin Kakkar’s action thriller Awarapan 2, both of which released a week after Hanuman Ansh, on August 14.
Hanuman Ansh became a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 10 crore in week 3 and more than six times of that, Rs 61 crore, in week 4. The week 5 collection of Rs 70.25 crore has already surpassed the previous week’s earnings by a margin of over Rs 10 crore, with two more days to go. The film also releases internationally this Friday, with Hombale Films having acquired the global distribution rights.
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