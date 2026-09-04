Hanuman Ansh box office day 28: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 86 cr, earns 3x of Toxic

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the year’s biggest surprise hits, with its box-office numbers showing no signs of slowing down. The film witnessed another strong jump on Thursday, further strengthening its position at the ticket window and surpassing Yash’s Toxic in Thursday collections.

According to Sacnilk, the Vishal Chaturvedi-directed devotional drama collected an estimated Rs 11 crore net in India on Day 28 across 7,055 shows on Thursday. The film witnessed a jump of 41.9% over Wednesday’s Rs 7.75 crore.

On the other hand, Yash-starrer Toxic collected only Rs 4.25 crore on the same day despite having a significantly higher number of shows at 10,863.

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With Thursday’s business, Hanuman Ansh has taken its India net collection to Rs 72.88 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 85.97 crore. The latest numbers make its fourth week remarkable, considering how modestly the film began its theatrical journey.

From Rs 10 lakh opening to Rs 11 crore in a day

The film opened on August 7 with just Rs 10 lakh and remained in the lakh range during its first two weeks. It collected between roughly Rs 10 lakh and Rs 80 lakh a day before finally crossing the crore mark on Day 17, when it earned around Rs 2.2 crore.

From Day 21 onwards, its collections have largely moved upwards, going from around Rs 2.1 crore to Rs 6.25 crore, Rs 9.25 crore and then Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24, before settling at Rs 5.5 crore on Monday and rising again to Rs 8.5 crore, Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 11 crore on Days 26, 27 and 28 respectively. The day-wise figures show just how dramatically the film has transformed during its fourth week.

Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh goes global

The film’s extraordinary domestic run is also set to receive an international boost. Hombale Films has announced that it will handle the international distribution of Hanuman Ansh through Hombale Overseas.

The film is scheduled to release in overseas markets on September 11, 2026, taking the story of Neem Karoli Baba to international audiences.

Word-of-mouth changed the film’s fortunes

Hanuman Ansh did not have the conventional launch of a major Hindi film. Director and co-producer Vishal Chaturvedi recently revealed that the film initially faced severe problems securing theatrical shows.

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Speaking on The Raunac Podcast, Chaturvedi said the film’s show count was cut drastically as theatres made room for bigger releases. He recalled that the number fell from around 250 to just 25, while multiplexes in prime locations were initially sceptical about running the film.

After travelling with lead actor Shobinav Satyaa and music composer Rishi Pathak to cities where the film had limited screenings, the team witnessed strong audience reactions. The response encouraged exhibitors to add more shows and helped the film travel through word-of-mouth.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji. The devotional drama follows his spiritual journey and explores themes of devotion, compassion, love and selfless service. The official synopsis reads, “A grieving boy seeks God to meet his departed mother, and in finding the divine, learns to serve humanity with miracles of love, food and silent blessings, becoming Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba.”

Neem Karoli Baba, whose birth name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma, became one of the most influential spiritual figures associated with modern India. His Kainchi Dham ashram in Uttarakhand has attracted devotees from around the world. His influence also extended internationally. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Julia Roberts have all been associated with the saint’s influence in different ways.