Hanuman Ansh box office day 27: Neem Karoli Baba film adds 6,000 shows, earns Rs 72 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 27: Hanuman Ansh has emerged as the latest wonder at the box office. After opening at just Rs 10 lakh with 355 shows and 10% occupancy, the film is now giving tough competition to Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. On its 27th day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 7.25 crore across 7,037 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 29%. The film registered its highest number of shows in Delhi-NCR, with 1,126 shows and 31% occupancy, followed by Mumbai, where it recorded 18% occupancy across 658 shows.

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh struggled at the box office during its initial weeks. However, the film witnessed a massive turnaround on its 16th day. It went on to earn Rs 10.40 crore in its third week and nearly Rs 50 crore in its fourth week.