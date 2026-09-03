Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hanuman Ansh box office day 27: Neem Karoli Baba film adds 6,000 shows, earns Rs 72 cr
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 27: Hanuman Ansh has turned into a surprise box-office hit, earning Rs 7.25 crore on its 27th day and now giving tough competition to bigger releases Toxic and Awarapan 2.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 27: Hanuman Ansh has emerged as the latest wonder at the box office. After opening at just Rs 10 lakh with 355 shows and 10% occupancy, the film is now giving tough competition to Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. On its 27th day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 7.25 crore across 7,037 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 29%. The film registered its highest number of shows in Delhi-NCR, with 1,126 shows and 31% occupancy, followed by Mumbai, where it recorded 18% occupancy across 658 shows.
Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh struggled at the box office during its initial weeks. However, the film witnessed a massive turnaround on its 16th day. It went on to earn Rs 10.40 crore in its third week and nearly Rs 50 crore in its fourth week.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film currently stands at Rs 72.32 crore in India gross collections.
While Hanuman Ansh, despite being in theatres for 27 days, earned Rs 7.25 crore on Wednesday, Yash’s Toxic, which opened at over Rs 100 crore, earned just Rs 5.10 crore across 12,432 shows on its second Wednesday, recording an occupancy of 14.2%. Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 45 lakh on its 20th day after enjoying a strong run during its first two weeks.
ALSO READ | Rhiya Ahir says she was reluctant to do Bigg Boss 20: ‘I have responsibilities after CJP protest’
Hanuman Ansh has witnessed a trajectory similar to Gujarati film Laalo, which also struggled at the box office in its initial weeks before seeing a dramatic turnaround. Laalo recorded a 100% jump on its 23rd day, collecting Rs 12.08 crore in its fourth week and Rs 25 crore in its fifth week. The film eventually grossed Rs 122.25 crore worldwide against a reported budget of just Rs 1.2 crore.
The film initially was given just 355 shows, which has now been increased to over 7,000 shows across India. Hanuman Ansh is the third film after Laalo and Deool Band 2 to emerge as a massive hit while following a spiritual theme. Several songs from the film have also been appreciated, contributing to its growing popularity.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobinav Satyaa, who had initially joined the project as an assistant director. After the lead actor backed out at the last minute, Shobinav was cast in the role. The film also stars Chandan Anand in a lead role and traces Neem Karoli Baba’s journey from childhood to old age through glimpses. The film ends with a hint at a possible sequel.
Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a sleeper hit, defying its slow start and outperforming several bigger releases at the box office.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05