Hanuman Ansh box office day 66: Neem Karoli Baba film trails behind Drishyam 3 by Rs 44 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 66: Vishal Chaturvedi-directed devotional film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, rewrote history at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crores, the film has gone on to have a successful run at the box office for over two months now. On its 10th Sunday, Hanuman Ansh saw a 12 percent growth in its collection and earned Rs 2.80 crore net in India. It is facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 which released on October 2.

The film’s total net collection in India stands at Rs 334.48 crores, while the gross collection stands at Rs 394.92 crores. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 40.45 crores gross, and Hanuman Ansh’s total worldwide collection stands at Rs 435.37 crores.

In comparison, Drishyam 3 has amassed Rs 370.80 crore gross and Rs 309 crore net in India, and Rs 479.80 crore worldwide. With this, Drishyam 3 has emerged as the second biggest hit of 2026 behind Dhurandhar 2, and pushing Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh by one position each.

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Hanuman Ansh vs Drishyam 3

Hanuman Ansh has had an interesting box office trajectory. The film was originally released on 7th August; in its first two weeks, the film struggled to survive at the box office. By the 8th day, Hanuman Ansh was declared a flop, but soon after that, it gained momentum. From the third week, the film saw a great response, and there was no looking back. As per the latest report in Sacnilk, the film is still performing decently. On day 66, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.80 crores across 2775 shows.

Also Read: ‘No one believed in Hanuman Ansh, declared flop on day 8’: Producer on miracle that saved it

While Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2026, it has surpassed the collections of several other films that released in recent weeks. However, the film faces tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3. In 10 days, Drishyam 3 has already surpassed Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide collection. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 22.50 crore; unfortunately, Hanuman Ansh was still struggling to stand its ground on its 10th day. The film had only earned Rs 0.8 crore in 10 days. Drishyam 3’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 479.80 crore, which is Rs 44.43 crore more than Hanuman Ansh.

Hanuman Ansh Occupancy

Even on its 10th Sunday, Hanuman Ansh saw an overall occupancy of 36.85 percent. The film was recently released in Telugu. Hanuman Ansh had the highest occupancy of 80.8 percent in Chennai across 11 shows. With 53 shows, Bengaluru had an occupancy of 66.3 percent; in Mumbai, the total occupancy for Hanuman Ansh was 42.5 percent with 74 shows. In Delhi NCR, the Neem Karoli Baba film had an occupancy of 24.5 percent with 223 shows.

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Talking about the success of Hanuman Ansh, the film’s producer, Anupriya Nagar, recently told SCREEN, “There were no expectations. Even the team never expected the film to do so well. We just wanted the devotees and kids to watch the film and learn about Indian culture. The first two weeks, the film didn’t work at all, and on the eighth day, the industry declared the film a flop. We knew that this film would only work through word-of-mouth since it had no known faces and a first-time director. When the screens went down from 300 to 30, we were told that only a miracle could save the film from being pulled down at theaters.”

Future of Hanuman Ansh franchise

While Anupriya had shared that even 10 films would be insufficient to tell the entire life story of Neem Karoli Baba, they always planned to make Hanuman Ansh as a trilogy. Talking about the project’s future, Anupriya added, “I am writing a book on my journey with Hanuman Ansh and with Maharajji. I am in the process of establishing my own production house, where I can tell these wonderful stories. We will take the film to OTT now. Regarding the rest of the stories, even 10 films will not be enough for them. From the very beginning, we thought of making a trilogy; this is the first part. We have to sit and plan the second film, and now the responsibility is greater. We need to decide the timeline. Right now we are trying to do justice to the film. The numbers are increasing, and we are still trying to reach more and more people. The film has now gone global as it was released overseas on September 11.”