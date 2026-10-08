Hanuman Ansh loses shows to Drishyam 3, Neem Karoli Baba film earns less than Rs 1 cr

Vishal Chaturvedi’s film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has been in the theatres for over two months now, and it seems like the film is now losing its grip at the box office amid the success of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3. On its 62nd day in the theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 80 lakh across 1,578 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh’s net domestic collection currently stands at Rs 327.28 crore, with the worldwide total at Rs 426.51 crore. In the overseas market, the film made Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday, October 7, taking its overseas total to Rs 39.95 crore.

ALSO READ | Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Drishyam 3 vs Hanuman Ansh box office

Hanuman Ansh had a slow run at the box office for the first three weeks and started picking up at the ticket counters towards the end of the third week. Since then, the film has been raking in massive numbers despite tough competition from major releases like Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947, Mirzapur The Movie, Daayra, The Vvaan among others. But, the release of Drishyam 3 seems to have slowed its pace. The film has also been in the theatres for two months now so this eventual decline was expected to arrive at some point.

Hanuman Ansh lost a large chunk of screens after the release of Drishyam 3 on October 2. On October 1, the film had around 4,300 shows but on October 2, the shows were reduced to approximately 1,100. The shows saw a marginal increase during the weekend but it seems to have hampered the film’s golden run at the box office. The film was first released on just 300 screens, which went down to 30 as the film had a dull opening. However, the shows were increased after the film gained steam at the box office in the third week.

Drishyam 3, in the first six days, has earned Rs 366.50 crore worldwide and is now the fourth highest Hindi grosser of the year after Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1,813.39 crore), Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore) and Hanuman Ansh.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget on less than Rs 2 crore and has made 213 times its budget. The makers of Hanuman Ansh are yet to make an OTT deal with a streaming platform so the schedule for the film’s digital release is yet to be announced.

Story continues below this ad

In a recent chat with SCREEN, producer Anupriya Nagar spoke about the success of the film and said, “We knew that this film would only work through word-of-mouth since it had no known faces, a first-time director. While Maharajji is the biggest superhero of the film, from a general perspective, this was the thought. Even before I came on board, people never believed in the film. They asked how this film would work. While people were craving this kind of content, not too many films were made like this. When the screens went down from 300 to 30, we were told that only a miracle could save the film from being pulled down at theaters. I couldn’t sit with my hands tied, I did whatever I could.”