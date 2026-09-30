Hanuman Ansh box office day 54: Neem Karoli Baba film Rs 17 cr away from surpassing Border 2

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 54: Vishal Chaturvedi’s spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, continued its dream run at the box office on Tuesday. After witnessing a steep fall on Monday, the film bounced back on its 54th day, recording a 37.8 per cent rise in its daily collection.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.10 crore net in India on Tuesday from 4,411 shows. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 312.38 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 360 crore. The film has earned another Rs 39 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 408 crore.

Highest eighth-Tuesday collection

The Tuesday recovery comes a day after Hanuman Ansh witnessed a sharp decline. The film earned Rs 2.25 crore net on Monday, down 73.9 per cent from the Rs 9 crore it collected on Sunday.

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The Rs 3.10 crore net collection also sets a record for the highest eighth-Tuesday collection, as per Sacnilk.

The week-on-week comparison makes the performance more notable. On day 47 (last Tuesday), Hanuman Ansh had earned Rs 4.90 crore net from 7,702 shows. This Tuesday’s Rs 3.10 crore came from only 4,411 shows, around 43 per cent fewer than the number of shows a week earlier.

The film also recorded a substantial improvement in occupancy. The Hindi 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 29.11 per cent on Tuesday, compared with 17.24 per cent on Monday.

Night shows did most of the heavy lifting, with occupancy rising from 22.08 per cent on Monday to 43.69 per cent on Tuesday. Evening shows also improved from 20.62 per cent to 33.85 per cent, while morning occupancy increased from 7 per cent to 10.31 per cent.

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Hanuman Ansh continues to hold despite new releases

What makes Hanuman Ansh’s run particularly striking is that its turnaround from the third week came despite a steady stream of new theatrical releases. The film released in August and competed with Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 and Toxic in August.

The film had to contend with Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan on September 11, and Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra and Vibe on September 18. Nani-starrer The Paradise arrived on September 24, followed by several releases on September 25, including The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

Despite the crowded release calendar, Hanuman Ansh continued to maintain a presence at the box office.

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Hanuman Ansh vs Vvaan box office collection

On Tuesday, Vvaan earned Rs 6 crore net in India from 7,162 screens on its fifth day, while Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 3.10 crore net from 4,411 shows on its 54th day.

While Vvaan was still in its opening week, Hanuman Ansh had already completed 54 days in theatres and was still managing to collect more than Rs 3 crore in a single day.

This makes the performance of Hanuman Ansh particularly noteworthy, especially considering the film is playing on substantially fewer shows than the newer release.

The film will now face another major test with Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer crime thriller Drishyam 3, which is scheduled to release on October 2.

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Hanuman Ansh week-wise collection

Hanuman Ansh opened to a modest Rs 10 lakh on day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Its second week brought in Rs 40 lakh before the film witnessed a major turnaround in week 3, when it collected Rs 10.40 crore.

The momentum then accelerated considerably. The film earned Rs 61 crore in week 4 and reached its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in week 5. It followed that with Rs 80.25 crore in week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in week 7.

Week 8 began with Rs 3.35 crore on day 50, followed by Rs 6.50 crore on day 51 and Rs 9 crore on day 52. After dropping to Rs 2.25 crore on day 53, the film bounced back with Rs 3.10 crore on day 54.

Can Hanuman Ansh beat Border 2’s collection?

Hanuman Ansh is now within striking distance of Border 2 at the domestic box office. Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, ended its theatrical run with Rs 329.43 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

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Hanuman Ansh, at Rs 312.38 crore, needs approximately Rs 17.05 crore more to surpass that figure.

With the film still recording significant collections in its eighth week, the next few days will determine whether it can close the gap. Its immediate challenge will be continuing its momentum after Drishyam 3’s release.

Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role and is based on the life and teachings of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba.