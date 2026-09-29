Hanuman Ansh collection day 53: Neem Karoli Baba film drops 73 percent after earning Rs 404 cr

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 53: After reigning over Indian theatres for nearly two months, director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has finally begun its anticipated downward slide, recording its lowest daily earnings in four weeks. Although the devotional drama is still collecting in crores, the current trend suggests its performance is likely to decline further in the coming days as it enters the final leg of its theatrical run.

On Monday, September 28, marking its 53rd day in cinema halls, Hanuman Ansh recorded an India nett collection of Rs 2.35 crore across 4,298 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marked a 73.9 per cent drop from Sunday’s Rs 9 crore.

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With this, the movie’s total domestic earnings stand at Rs 309.38 crore, while its worldwide gross climbed to Rs 404.25 crore, which is 269 times its budget of Rs 1.5 crore. The devotional drama currently ranks as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, trailing behind Anurag Singh’s Sunny Deol-led Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore).

Hanuman Ansh vs Dhurandhar 2

Interestingly, on its eighth Monday in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned almost seven times what director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 35 lakh) made on its corresponding day.

The devotional drama saw an overall occupancy of 17.24 per cent in the Hindi market during the day. While the morning shows opened at just 7 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded — albeit nominally — reaching 14.69 per cent in the afternoon, 20.62 per cent in the evening, and 22.08 per cent during night screenings.

For the unversed, Hanuman Ansh began its blockbuster run after lying ignored in theatres during the first 15 days. After opening at Rs 10 lakh in India on August 7, the devotional drama made less than Rs 30 lakh on most days during the next fortnight. In its second week, Hanuman Ansh’s daily earnings dropped to just Rs 5 lakh for four days in a row.

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However, it subsequently received a new lease on life, thanks to positive word of mouth, and picked up pace on Day 16, after which it began raking in crores daily. On Day 31, a Sunday, it earned a whopping Rs 22.75 crore, marking its highest daily collection.

About Hanuman Ansh

Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles, Hanuman Ansh is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi himself.

It features cinematography by Vishal Bawa and editing by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha. Sadhu Tiwari, Rishi Pathak, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Suneel Lodhi, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and Vishal Chaturvedi crafted its music.