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Hanuman Ansh box office day 50: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 381 cr worldwide
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 50: Hanuman Ansh has become the most successful return on investment venture in Bollywood in recent times.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 50: Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has successfully completed 50 days at the box office. The film, which was on the verge of getting pulled out of theatres, has now emerged as one of the most profitable films in recent times. In terms of return on investment, the film has surpassed successful franchises such as Dhurandhar and Pushpa as it has earned Rs 381.35 crore against a budget of less than Rs 2 crore.
On its 50th day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.35 crore net in India and Rs 50 lakh overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 381.35 crore. The film was released overseas on September 11 and has earned Rs 37 crore in international markets within 14 days.
Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh faced competition from several moderate to big-budget films featuring A-list stars, including Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol; Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi; Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash; Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan; Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran; and Vibe, starring Kunal Khemu. However, none of these releases managed to dent the film’s extraordinary run at the box office.
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The film, which revolves around the life of Neem Karoli Baba has emerged as the latest success in the spiritual film genre. It follows the success of Gujarati film Laalo, which earned Rs 120 crore against a reported budget of Rs 1.2 crore, and Deool Band 2, which earned over Rs 100 crore against a budget of Rs 10 crore.
Following the success of Hanuman Ansh, the makers have announced two more instalments in the franchise. However, before beginning work on the sequel, they have announced a film based on the life of Tulsidas.
Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of around Rs 1.5 crore, with three producers investing approximately Rs 50 lakh each alongside director Vishal Chaturvedi. The film has earned nearly 200 times its reported budget.
Hanuman Ansh will make more money as the film is yet to make OTT, music and satellite deals. The film’s OTT release is yet to be announced.
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