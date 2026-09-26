Hanuman Ansh box office day 50: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 381 cr worldwide

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 50: Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has successfully completed 50 days at the box office. The film, which was on the verge of getting pulled out of theatres, has now emerged as one of the most profitable films in recent times. In terms of return on investment, the film has surpassed successful franchises such as Dhurandhar and Pushpa as it has earned Rs 381.35 crore against a budget of less than Rs 2 crore.

On its 50th day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.35 crore net in India and Rs 50 lakh overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 381.35 crore. The film was released overseas on September 11 and has earned Rs 37 crore in international markets within 14 days.