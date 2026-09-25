Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hanuman Ansh collection day 49: Neem Karoli Baba film earns 251x its budget; grosses Rs 377 cr
Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 49: On its seventh Thursday, the devotional drama made more than twice what Dhurandhar 2 earned on the corresponding day.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 49: Indian movies once completed silver and golden jubilee runs in theatres but that is no longer the case. Even if unbothered by the OTT window of four to eight weeks, depending on the market, movies rarely get such long theatrical runs these days for a variety of reasons. It is at a time like this that director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, made at Rs 1.5 crore, has completed 50 days in theatres and become one of the most successful films in recent times, earning over 251 times its budget.
Even as it has entered its eighth week at the box office, Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is showing no signs of slowing down and is still earning over Rs 3.5 crore even on weekdays after minting as little as Rs 5 lakh on some days during its opening weeks.
Also Read | Richer than Shah Rukh, maker of Rs 4,000 cr Ramayana is worth Rs 16,000 cr: Hurun list
Hanuman Ansh total collection
On Thursday, marking the devotional drama’s 49th day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh recorded an India nett collection of Rs 3.65 crore across 6,729 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 288.33 crore.
The movie’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 377.05 crore, making it the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, trailing behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore) and Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore). Nevertheless, on its seventh Thursday, Hanuman Ansh made more than twice what Dhurandhar 2 earned on the corresponding day (Rs 1.15 crore) across 2,367 shows.
Hanuman Ansh fares better than Daayra, Vibe
During the day, the devotional drama saw an overall occupancy of 15.71 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows opened at just 7.23 per cent occupancy, the rate kept rising as the day unfolded, reaching 14.38 per cent in the afternoon, 18.08 per cent in the evening, and 21.15 per cent during night screenings.
ICYMI | Swades’ Gayatri Oberoi quit films; married to 59th richest Indian with Rs 48,100 cr worth
Interestingly, Hanuman Ansh even earned more during the day than recent releases like director Meghna Gulzar’s Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra and Kunal Khemu’s Vibe, which minted just Rs 41 lakh and Rs 90 lakh, respectively, despite being in their first week in theatres.
This weekend, Hanuman Ansh will face some competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvan. If it manages to get past that, then next week, Hanuman Ansh could witness a bigger threat with Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion.
About Hanuman Ansh
Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles, Hanuman Ansh is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi himself.
It features cinematography by Vishal Bawa and editing by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha. Sadhu Tiwari, Rishi Pathak, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Suneel Lodhi, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and Vishal Chaturvedi crafted its music.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05