Hanuman Ansh collection day 49: Neem Karoli Baba film earns 251x its budget; grosses Rs 377 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 49: The devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba has earned 251 times its initial budget.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 49: Indian movies once completed silver and golden jubilee runs in theatres but that is no longer the case. Even if unbothered by the OTT window of four to eight weeks, depending on the market, movies rarely get such long theatrical runs these days for a variety of reasons. It is at a time like this that director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, made at Rs 1.5 crore, has completed 50 days in theatres and become one of the most successful films in recent times, earning over 251 times its budget.

Even as it has entered its eighth week at the box office, Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is showing no signs of slowing down and is still earning over Rs 3.5 crore even on weekdays after minting as little as Rs 5 lakh on some days during its opening weeks.