Hanuman Ansh box office day 47: Neem Karoli Baba biopic surpasses Toxic, earns Rs 366 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 47: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to set new benchmarks at the box office, both in India and worldwide. After a historic run of 47 days, it has now amassed Rs 331.70 crore gross and Rs 280.93 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 366.45 crore worldwide.

Hanuman Ansh continues to go strong even in its seventh week, earning Rs 4.90 crore from 7,702 screens on its seventh Tuesday (day 47), an 18% increase from its seventh Monday (day 46) earnings of Rs 4.15 crore. That was a massive decline of around 70% from its seventh Sunday (day 45) earnings of Rs 13.75 crore, a significant improvement on its seventh Saturday (day 44) collection of Rs 9.75 crore, a further spike from its seventh Friday (day 43) earnings of Rs 5 crore.

Given the current trajectory, the Week 7 earnings are likely to be much lower than those of Week 6 (Rs 80.25 crore), which was a further decline from the Week 5 collection of Rs 90.25 crore, its highest weekly collection so far. That was a 30% increase from its Week 4 earnings of Rs 61 crore, over six times more than its Week 3 collection of Rs 10.40 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh beats Toxic

Hanuman Ansh has a huge role to play in derailing the potential box office juggernaut of last month — Geethu Mohandas’ pan-India action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. The film, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria among others, was released across multiple key Indian languages on August 26.

Although Hanuman Ansh was in its third week by then, it saw an upsurge in its daily earnings on the third Sunday, when it earned Rs 2.5 crore, finally surpassing the Rs 1 crore mark. From then on, there was no looking back, as the sleeper hit went on to earn 10.40 crore in week 3, a significant improvement from its opening week and week 2 earnings of Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 40 lakh respectively, as per Sacnilk.

Now, in its seventh week at the box office, Hanuman Ansh has slowly and surely surpassed not only domestic but also the worldwide box office collection of Toxic. Its global earnings now stand at Rs 366.45 crore, over Rs 24 crore more than Rs 342.07 crore amassed by the Yash-starrer so far. Along with Toxic, Hanuman Ansh has also outperformed tentpole films like Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Haiwaan, Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukukaran’s Daayra, and Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe.

Hanuman Ansh producer Ragini Sona recently confessed to SCREEN that she never thought her film would survive even one day in front of Toxic. “We never wanted Toxic to do badly. We wanted all films to have a good run because if Toxic does well, it is the film industry that will collectively gain. This was our wish. This Toxic vs Hanuman Ansh was created by the people, and the media. But we never thought that we would be able to survive even one day opposite Toxic. We thought that our film will work steadily alongside Toxic, and this will be our journey together,” she said.

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Hanuman Ansh’s historic box office run

Over the past couple of months, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as the most profitable Indian film, surpassing Aditya Dhar’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has earned over 188 times by now. It has another couple of days to maximize its earnings before it has to face fresh competition in Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer action adventure fantasy film Vvan: Force of the Forrest, which is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on September 25.

Also Read — Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 352 cr, Neem Karoli Baba film to surpass Border 2 with another Rs 50 cr

Hanuman Ansh had released only in India initially, before Hombale Films picked it up for international distribution following its impressive and unexpected growth at the domestic box office in the third week. The film was released overseas on September 11, and has earned Rs 34.75 crore internationally so far, which has further bumped up its worldwide collection.