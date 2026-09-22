Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 352 cr, Neem Karoli Baba film to surpass Border 2 with another Rs 50 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 46: Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film, Hanuman Ansh, based on the spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has had an impressive run at the box office for seven weeks. While the film is the third-highest Hindi grosser of 2026, its pace seems to be slowing in the seventh week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 7th Monday, the Shobinaw Satyaa starrer saw a drop of 70.9 percent in its collections and earned Rs 4.15 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 352.45 crore.

Hanuman Ansh’s 7th weekend at the box office

While Hanuman Ansh’s performance was great through the seventh weekemd, on Monday the film saw a sharp drop in its colelctions. On Friday, the film earned Rs 5 crore, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.75 crore on Sunday.