Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 352 cr, Neem Karoli Baba film to surpass Border 2 with another Rs 50 cr
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 46: The devotional film based on Neem Karoli Baba's life earned Rs 4 crore on its seventh Monday, taking the film's total worldwide collection to Rs 352.30 crores.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 46: Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film, Hanuman Ansh, based on the spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has had an impressive run at the box office for seven weeks. While the film is the third-highest Hindi grosser of 2026, its pace seems to be slowing in the seventh week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 7th Monday, the Shobinaw Satyaa starrer saw a drop of 70.9 percent in its collections and earned Rs 4.15 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 352.45 crore.
Hanuman Ansh’s 7th weekend at the box office
While Hanuman Ansh’s performance was great through the seventh weekemd, on Monday the film saw a sharp drop in its colelctions. On Friday, the film earned Rs 5 crore, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.75 crore on Sunday.
After collecting Rs 4 crore across 7629 shows, Hanuman Ansh’s net India collection stands at Rs 275.88 crore. The film’s gross India collection stands at Rs 325.80 crore. Overseas, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 26.50 crore since its international release on September 11.
Hanuman Ansh has performed better than Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra, which released recently. The film collected Rs 7.68 crore during its first weekend. Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which also released on the same day, has collected Rs 11.50 crore during its first weekend.
Hnauman Ansh vs Border 2
Hanuman Ansh is the third highest grosser of the year after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Border 2, which had a much wider national and international release earned Rs 450 crore worldwide, and in India, it made a net collection of Rs 329 crore. Hanuman Ansh is now Rs 53 crore away from surpassing Border 2 in the domestic market.
Hanuman Ansh occupancy
On Monday, the film had an overall occupancy of 14.18 percent. In Mumbai, the occupancy was 14.8 percent with 457 shows, and in Delhi-NCR region, it was 16.3 percent with 1045 shows. Hanuman Ansh’s box office run has been quite historic. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crores, the film didn’t receive a great response when it was released on August 7.
With strong word of mouth, the film managed to see a turnaround in its third week, and since then, there has been no turning back. Running successfully for almost two months now, Hanuman Ansh’s fifth week was its highest-grossing one. Hanuman Ansh is written, directed, and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is co-produced by Anupriya Nagar, Ragini Sona, and Namrata Singh. Hanuman Ansh stars Shobinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More