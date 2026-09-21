Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 45: Neem Karoli Baba biopic earns Rs 350 cr, adds 1200 screens in 7th week

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 45: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, in which Shobhinaw Satyaa plays revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to outperform new releases at the domestic box office. Even its seventh weekend’s cumulative earnings were several times higher than that of the new releases — Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Daayra and Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta-starrer Vibe. So far, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 321.05 crore gross and Rs 271.88 crore net in India, and Rs 347.05 crore worldwide.

On its seventh Sunday (day 45), Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 13.75 crore from 7628 screens, a 41% increase from its seventh Saturday (day 44) collection of Rs 9.75 crore from 7119 screens. That was a further 90%+ improvement from its seventh Friday (day 43) earnings of Rs 5 crore from 6462 screens. Thus, the film’s seventh weekend stands at a total collection of Rs 28.50 crore.

In comparison, this figure is over six times that of Meghna Gulzar’s police procedural Daayra, starring Kareena and Prithviraj, which managed to earn only Rs 4.50 crore over its opening weekend. Hanuman Ansh has also earned more than thrice of Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy Vibe, which collected Rs 7.45 crore over its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk.

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The number of screens allotted to Daayra were reduced from 2283 to 1839 over the weekend, whereas the number of shows for Vibe were also shot down from 3194 to 2839. These were then added to the screen count of Hanuman Ansh, which went from 6462 shows to 7628 shows over its seventh weekend.

Clearly emerging as the highest grossing film of the week, it has four more days to optimize its earnings before the release of Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar’s action adventure fantasy Vvan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, slated to release in cinemas this Friday on September 25.

Hanuman Ansh’s historic box office run

Hanuman Ansh challenging new releases of the week is no new phenomenon. It’s been doing that for more than a month. Just last week, it wiped out Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, by amassing Rs 80.25 crore in its sixth week, more than eight times than what Haiwaan earned in its opening week — Rs 9.85 crore.

Prior to that, Hanuman Ansh scored its highest grossing week yet in its fifth week, earning over Rs 90 crore at the domestic box office. That was around a 50% improvement on its fourth week collection of Rs 61 crore. That was around six times the combined earnings in week 3, which stand at Rs 10.40 crore.

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It was in that third week that Hanuman Ansh saw an upsurge in its daily earnings, crossing the Rs 1 crore threshold only on its third Sunday, when it collected Rs 2.50 crore. Prior to that, it scored its lowest weekly collection of Rs 40 lakh in its second week, also impacted by the new Independence Day releases — Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 and Nitin Kakkar and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.

Also Read — ‘She cried each time’: Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter watched Hanuman Ansh 15 times

That led to more than a 60% drop from its opening week earnings of Rs 1.08 crore. Hanuman Ansh opened at just Rs 10 lakh across only 25 screens on August 7. But given its unprecedented trajectory and a modest budget of less than Rs 2 crore, it’s emerged as the most profitable Hindi film, surpassing even Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar. After earning Rs 26 crore overseas post its international release on September 11, the total worldwide box office collection of the film now nears Rs 350 crore.