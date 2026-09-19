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Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 316 crore, Neem Karoli Baba film makes 5x of Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 43: The Neem Karoli Baba film collected Rs 5 crore, and its worldwide collections are currently at Rs 316.30 crore.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 43: Hanuman Ansh has remained an unbeatable force at the box office. The film, which released on August 7, has faced multiple releases since, including Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Toxic, Haiwaan and now Daayra. Despite featuring A-list stars, these films have failed to impress audiences, while Hanuman Ansh continues its strong theatrical run. Even on its 43rd day, the film earned nearly five times more than Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra managed on its opening day. On day 43, the film collected Rs 5 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 316.30 crore.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5 crore across 6,462 shows in India, recording an occupancy of 18%. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore. The film saw its shows reduced from 9,160 to 6,462 to make way for Kareena Kapoor-starrer Daayra and Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta-starrer Vibe. However, the reduction has done little to affect its momentum at the box office. In fact, Hanuman Ansh still has more shows than Daayra and Vibe combined.
With both Daayra and Vibe failing to impress audiences and recording extremely poor box office numbers of just Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, Hanuman Ansh could see its shows increase again.
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Hanuman Ansh has taken trade experts by surprise, with its box-office journey becoming a story in itself. After opening to just Rs 10 lakh on its first day, the film’s shows were reduced to just 29 by its seventh day. It was around this time that the filmmaker began touring different cities to create awareness about the film. Following strong word of mouth, the film witnessed a dramatic turnaround and has now crossed Rs 316 crore at the domestic box office.
Following its miraculous success in India, the makers also released the Neem Karoli Baba-themed film overseas on September 11. In eight days, it has earned Rs 21.75 crore internationally.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobinaw Satya in the lead role. Interestingly, Satya had originally joined the project as an assistant director. Following the success of Hanuman Ansh, the makers have announced two sequels. It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its momentum through the end of September as it approaches the 45-day mark in theatres.
With a profit of over 150 times its investment, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the most profitable Hindi films, with its reported returns surpassing those of the Dhurandhar franchise, which collected around Rs 3,000 crore against a reported combined budget of Rs 300–350 crore. It is also the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2026 after Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border 2.
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