Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 316 crore, Neem Karoli Baba film makes 5x of Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 43: Hanuman Ansh has remained an unbeatable force at the box office. The film, which released on August 7, has faced multiple releases since, including Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Toxic, Haiwaan and now Daayra. Despite featuring A-list stars, these films have failed to impress audiences, while Hanuman Ansh continues its strong theatrical run. Even on its 43rd day, the film earned nearly five times more than Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra managed on its opening day. On day 43, the film collected Rs 5 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 316.30 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5 crore across 6,462 shows in India, recording an occupancy of 18%. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore. The film saw its shows reduced from 9,160 to 6,462 to make way for Kareena Kapoor-starrer Daayra and Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta-starrer Vibe. However, the reduction has done little to affect its momentum at the box office. In fact, Hanuman Ansh still has more shows than Daayra and Vibe combined.