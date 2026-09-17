Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 300 cr, Neem Karoli Baba film becomes 3rd highest Hindi grosser of 2026

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 41: Hanuman Ansh has earned 150x its original budget of under Rs 2 crore, emerging as an unexpected box-office success. The film has remained unstoppable despite the release of films such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Haiwaan and Mirzapur The Movie. Released on August 7, a week before Batwara and Awarapan 2, Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office while the other films are long gone. In 40 days, the film earned Rs 300.25 crore, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 280 crore and overseas collections at Rs 20.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film based on Neem Karoli Baba earned Rs 6 crore on its 41st day, witnessing a 27.3% drop from its Day 40 collection of Rs 8.25 crore. Tuesday’s collection was boosted by cheaper ticket prices.

The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial opened to just Rs 10 lakh across 355 shows and witnessed a severe dip in its first week. With theatres making way for Batwara and Awarapan 2, Hanuman Ansh was reduced to just 29 shows, with its collection falling to Rs 4 lakh.

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However, the film soon got a second life after its makers took matters into their own hands and travelled to multiple theatres across cities to create awareness about the film. The turning point came when the lead actor Shobhinaw Satya and filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi visited a theatre in Surat and received an overwhelming response from the audience. Impressed by the reaction, the theatre owner decided to increase the number of shows.

The word-of-mouth publicity soon translated into numbers. By its third week, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a major jump in shows and collections. Following the failure of Sunny Deol’s Batwara and growing demand for Hanuman Ansh, its screen count increased from just 29 to 1,847 on Day 19. The film then surprised the trade with Rs 12.75 crore on its fourth Sunday across 5,363 shows. Its momentum has only grown since then, with the film’s most recent Sunday collection reaching Rs 22.50 crore across 8,902 shows.

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After the release of Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie, Hanuman Ansh once again saw its screen count reduce. However, the film managed to surpass both releases and continued its extraordinary run at the box office.

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Mirzapur The Movie, which released on September 4, opened at Rs 25.75 crore but saw its collection fall to Rs 3.75 crore across 6,991 shows on its second Wednesday. Meanwhile, the makers of Toxic have already wrapped up its Hindi run after massive backlash. The Geethu Mohandas directorial, which opened across 24,579 shows and earned over Rs 100 crore, has now been reduced to 247 shows, collecting Rs 13 lakh on Day 22.

Hanuman Ansh is now the third highest Hindi grosser of the year after Dhuarndhar 2 (Rs 1813 crore) and Border 2 (Rs 450 crore).