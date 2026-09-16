Hanuman Ansh box office day 40: Neem Karoli Baba film nears Rs 300-crore club worldwide

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 40: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa as spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, is all set to cross yet another milestone at the worldwide box office. The film, which has already raked in Rs 291.40 crore globally within 40 days, needs less than Rs 9 crore to enter the Rs 300 crore club. It has earned Rs 272.90 crore gross and Rs 231.13 crore in India.

On its sixth Tuesday (day 40), Hanuman Ansh added another Rs 10 crore to its domestic box office collection and Rs 2 crore to its overseas earnings, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 18.50 crore, since its international release this past Friday on September 11. The film saw no change in India collection compared to its sixth Monday (day 39), when it also earned Rs 10 crore. The number of shows also remained around 9,100.

Hanuman Ansh made history this past weekend when it scored the highest grossing sixth weekend for any Indian film ever. It amassed Rs 51.50 crore at the domestic box office across the three days — Rs 22.50 crore on its sixth Sunday (day 38), Rs 18.50 crore on its sixth Saturday (day 37), and Rs 10.50 crore on its sixth Friday (day 36), as per Sacnilk.

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Though Hanuman Ansh did face some fresh competition from the new Hindi release — Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar — it crushed its competition by taking over 1400 new screens on Monday. Compared to Hanuman Ansh’s Rs 10 crore earnings on Monday and Tuesday each, Haiwaan has managed to earn only Rs 70 lakh each on both days.

Hanuman Ansh is also dominating the holdover release — Gurmeet Singh’s crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Ali Fazal — which earned Rs 5.50 crore on both its second Monday and Tuesday, almost half of what Hanuman Ansh minted on its sixth Monday and Tuesday respectively. On September 18, Hanuman Ansh will face new competition from Meghna Gulzar’s police procedural Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy Vibe, starring him and Preity Zinta.

Hanuman Ansh’s historic box office run

Hanuman Ansh has become the first-ever Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office despite opening at less than Rs 1 crore. The film managed to earn only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day last month on August 7. With just 25 screens across India at its disposal, it could collect only Rs 1.08 crore in the opening week and slipped down to Rs 40 lakh in week 2.

However, the third week saw an upsurge, which led to Hanuman Ansh outlasting even the tentpole Independence Day releases — Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and Nitin Kakkar’s romantic thriller Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi — which released a week after it opened at the domestic box office.

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Hanuman Ansh finally crossed the Rs 1 crore daily mark on its third Sunday, earning Rs 2.50 crore. Its collections then grew to Rs 10.40 crore in week 3, Rs 61 crore in week 4, and Rs 90.20 crore in week 5. It has already earned Rs 68 crore in its sixth week, with two more days yet to go.

This extraordinary trajectory has allowed the film to surpass Aditya Dhar’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, in terms of its box-office-to-budget multiple. Made on a modest budget of almost Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has already earned over 145 times its budget at the worldwide box office.