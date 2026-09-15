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Hanuman Ansh collection day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film makes 7x Dhurandhar 2; earns Rs 280 cr
Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 39: On its sixth Monday in theatres, the devotional drama earned more than seven times what Dhurandhar 2 made on the corresponding day.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is making up for its lacklustre opening weeks, when it earned as little as Rs 5 lakh on some days. Now, despite inching closer to completing 50 days in theatres, a feat not many Indian movies achieve these days, the devotional drama is holding strong at the box office, minting over Rs 8 crore even on weekdays.
Hanuman Ansh total collection
On its sixth Monday in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned more than seven times what director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge made on the corresponding day. On Monday, the devotional drama recorded an India nett collection of Rs 8.25 crore across 9,198 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 222.88 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 279.80 crore.
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On the corresponding day, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 1.05 crore across 2,808 shows as it moved into the final leg of its theatrical run. Meanwhile, its prequel, Dhurandhar (2025), earned Rs 2.35 crore across 5,318 shows on its sixth Monday in cinema halls. While Dhurandhar minted Rs 840.20 crore domestically and Rs 1,307.35 crore globally overall, its sequel completed its theatrical run with an India nett collection of Rs 1,149.30 crore and a worldwide collection of Rs 1,813.39 crore.
During the day, Hanuman Ansh witnessed an overall occupancy of 26.04 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows opened at 16.85 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 27.54 per cent in the afternoon and 30.54 per cent in the evening, before dipping to 29.23 per cent during night screenings.
Hanuman Ansh fares better than Mirzapur
On Monday, Hanuman Ansh also collected about 11 times what director Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, made on the same day. Despite it being only its fourth day in theatres, the crime thriller earned just Rs 70 lakh across 3,265 shows, poised to become a box-office bomb. The devotional drama also fared better than Gurmmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie, which earned Rs 5.50 crore across 7,014 shows.
Following its release on Friday, August 7, Hanuman Ansh’s India nett collection hovered under the Rs 50 lakh mark for 15 days, before its earnings saw a massive jump, even exceeding Rs 22 crore on certain days.
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About Hanuman Ansh
Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles, Hanuman Ansh is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi himself.
It features cinematography by Vishal Bawa and editing by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha. Sadhu Tiwari, Rishi Pathak, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Suneel Lodhi, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and Vishal Chaturvedi crafted its music.
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