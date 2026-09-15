Hanuman Ansh collection day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film makes 7x Dhurandhar 2; earns Rs 280 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 39: The devotional drama collected about 11 times as much as Haiwaan did the same day. (Screenshot: YouTube/timesmusicindia)

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is making up for its lacklustre opening weeks, when it earned as little as Rs 5 lakh on some days. Now, despite inching closer to completing 50 days in theatres, a feat not many Indian movies achieve these days, the devotional drama is holding strong at the box office, minting over Rs 8 crore even on weekdays.

Hanuman Ansh total collection

On its sixth Monday in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned more than seven times what director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge made on the corresponding day. On Monday, the devotional drama recorded an India nett collection of Rs 8.25 crore across 9,198 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 222.88 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 279.80 crore.