Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 38: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 268 cr; makes 140x profit

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 38: Hanuman Ansh is rapidly inching towards the Rs 300 crore mark. The film witnessed a 21.6% growth on Sunday compared to its sixth Saturday collection of Rs 18.50 crore. On Sunday (day 38), the film earned Rs 22.50 crore across 8,902 shows, recording an occupancy of 54%. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has also been performing well overseas. After releasing worldwide on September 11, the film earned Rs 5 crore on its third day. Its total worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 268.05 crore.

The film, which has neither star power nor a well-known filmmaker attached to it, has witnessed a surprising surge at the box office, even outperforming recent releases featuring A-list actors. Hanuman Ansh is currently way ahead of Mirzapur, which earned Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, registering a 1.9% drop from its Saturday collection.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan is nowhere close to being in the competition. The film earned just Rs 1.85 crore on its first Sunday, witnessing a 26% drop from its day 2 collection. The Priyadarshan directorial, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, currently stands at Rs 11.55 crore in worldwide gross collections.

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Hanuman Ansh emerged as a sleeper hit after finding a new lease of life in its third week, driven by strong word of mouth. The film, which had been reduced to just 25 shows after initially opening with 355 shows, is now being screened across more than 8,000 shows. Around the release of Haiwaan and Mirzapur, the show’s count for Hanuman Ansh was reduced. However, its strong performance and box-office dominance, irrespective of the number of shows, prompted several theatre owners to replace screenings of Haiwaan and Mirzapur with Hanuman Ansh.

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Haiwaan, meanwhile, witnessed a drop of around 3,000 shows between its first and third day. Similarly, Mirzapur’s show count has been reduced from 11,135 to 7,225.

Hanuman Ansh had also seen its shows reduced from 7,664 to 5,743 on Thursday to make room for the new releases Haiwaan and Last Man In The Tower. However, owing to continued audience demand, the film witnessed an increase of more than 3,000 shows by its sixth Sunday.

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Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Last Man In The Tower earned just Rs 16 lakh on its third day despite opening to positive reviews. The film was released in a limited number of shows, with Mumbai having just eight screenings and Delhi-NCR having only five. Cities such as Kolkata and Chennai had just one and three shows, respectively.

Hanuman Ansh has now emerged as the most successful Hindi film after Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2026. Made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the film has earned nearly 140 times its production cost.

Meanwhile, the Dhurandhar franchise, reportedly made on a combined budget of Rs 250-300 crore, earned more than 10 times its investment. By that metric, Hanuman Ansh ranks among the most profitable Hindi films in recent times, also surpassing other spiritual dramas such as the Gujarati film Laalo and Marathi film Deool Band 2. The two films were reportedly made on budgets of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 8-10 crore, respectively, and earned Rs 120 crore and Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The makers of Hanuman Ansh are now gearing up to release the film’s second and third instalments, which will reportedly continue the story centred around Neem Karoli Baba.