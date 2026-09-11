Hanuman Ansh box office Day 35: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 193 cr, releasing worldwide today

Hanuman Ansh box office Day 35: Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is continuing its dream run at the box office, even in its fifth week. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobinaw Satyaa, the film has now completed 35 days in theatres and is inching closer to the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the biggest surprise successes of 2026. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned an estimated Rs 192.75 crore gross in India, translating to nearly 96 times its reported production budget.

On Day 35, the film recorded a marginal 2.4% decline from the previous day and earned an estimated Rs 10 crore across 7,664 shows. It had collected Rs 10.25 crore on Wednesday. Its total India net collection currently stands at approximately Rs 163.13 crore. Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrived in theatres on September 4, has collected Rs 10.55 crore across 10,379 shows, according to the same tracking data.

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Hanuman Ansh’s biggest single-day haul came on its fifth Sunday, when it collected a staggering Rs 22.75 crore.

From a Rs 10 lakh opening to Rs 192 crore

The film, which has now emerged as a blockbuster, had a humble start at the box office. Hanuman Ansh opened on August 7 with an estimated collection of just Rs 10 lakh. For its first two weeks, it continued to record collections in the lakh range, earning anywhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 80 lakh a day.

The turnaround came in its third week. On Day 17, the film finally crossed the Rs 2 crore mark, earning approximately Rs 2.2 crore in a single day.

From Day 21 onwards, its box-office performance began gaining considerable momentum. The film moved from around Rs 2.1 crore to Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 9.25 crore before reaching Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24. After dipping to Rs 5.5 crore on Day 25, the film bounced back with collections of Rs 8.5 crore, Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 11 crore on Days 26, 27 and 28, respectively. It then collected approximately Rs 10 crore on Day 29 and Rs 16.5 crore on Day 30. Its biggest day came on Day 32, when it recorded Rs 22.75 crore. The film has remained remarkably steady since then. From Day 33 to Day 35, it earned approximately Rs 10.75 crore, Rs 10.25 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

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Hanuman Ansh to become a trilogy

Following its unexpected box-office success, Hanuman Ansh is set to expand into a trilogy. Co-producer Namrata Singh recently revealed that the makers are already planning two sequels, with the third instalment expected to take the story onto a global stage.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Namrata said the team had always envisioned Hanuman Ansh as a trilogy. While the first film focuses on Neem Karoli Baba’s early years at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, the second instalment is expected to explore that phase of his life in greater depth.

“Nothing is written yet. It’ll take a couple of months for the team to calibrate. We need to take a break before that. We haven’t done that in one-and-a-half years,” Namrata said, explaining that the team had initially expected to get some respite after the film’s release.

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She added that the makers now plan to take at least 90 days before resuming work on the next instalment.

The third film, meanwhile, is being planned on a much larger, international scale. According to Namrata, it will explore Neem Karoli Baba’s global influence and his spiritual connection with several prominent international figures.

“The third film will focus on how he (Neem Karoli Baba) put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc.,” she said.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji. The devotional drama traces his spiritual journey while exploring themes of faith, compassion, love, devotion and selfless service.

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Neem Karoli Baba, whose birth name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma, became one of India’s most influential spiritual figures of the modern era. His ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand continues to draw devotees from across the world.

His teachings and spiritual influence have also attracted international attention. Global personalities including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Julia Roberts have, at various points, spoken about or been associated with his influence.

Hombale Films is releasing the film innternationally on September 11.