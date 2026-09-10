Hanuman Ansh box office day 34: Neem Karoli Baba film makes 90x on investment, earns Rs 180 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 34: Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, which has been directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and stars Shobinaw Satyaa in the lead role, has been successfully running in theaters for nearly five weeks. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film has already earned around 90 times its initial investment in 34 days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 180.95 crore gross at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh continues to earn over Rs 10 cr

On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore across 7810 shows. Its total gross collection in India stands at Rs 180.95 crore, and total net collection in India stands at Rs 153.13 crore. The film gained momentum at the box office in the third week, and had its highest-earning day on its fifth Sunday, when it earned Rs 22.75 crore, despite some stiff competition from Mirzapur The Movie. Even though Mirzapur The Movie is the new release of the week, it has performed only marginally better than Hanuman Ansh. On Wednesday, the Pankaj Tripathi film earned Rs 12.30 crore.