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Hanuman Ansh box office day 34: Neem Karoli Baba film makes 90x on investment, earns Rs 180 cr
Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 34: Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.25 crores on its fifth Wednesday taking the film's gross collection to Rs 180.95 crores.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 34: Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, which has been directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and stars Shobinaw Satyaa in the lead role, has been successfully running in theaters for nearly five weeks. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film has already earned around 90 times its initial investment in 34 days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 180.95 crore gross at the box office.
Hanuman Ansh continues to earn over Rs 10 cr
On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore across 7810 shows. Its total gross collection in India stands at Rs 180.95 crore, and total net collection in India stands at Rs 153.13 crore. The film gained momentum at the box office in the third week, and had its highest-earning day on its fifth Sunday, when it earned Rs 22.75 crore, despite some stiff competition from Mirzapur The Movie. Even though Mirzapur The Movie is the new release of the week, it has performed only marginally better than Hanuman Ansh. On Wednesday, the Pankaj Tripathi film earned Rs 12.30 crore.
Also Read: Hanuman Ansh team meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after film’s box office success
Hanuman Ansh occupancy
The devotional drama saw an overall occupancy of 33.96 percent on Wednesday. The film’s night shows had an occupancy of 48.62 percent. Bhopal has registered the highest occupancy of 60.5 percent with 62 shows. Lucknow saw an occupancy of 55.8 percent with 150 shows. With 123 shows, Jaipur also had an occupancy of 52.5 percent. In Mumbai, Hanuman Ansh’s occupancy was 25.5 percent across 597 shows, while in Delhi-NCR rgion, the film’s occupancy was 45.3 percent across 1024 shows.
Hanuman Ansh had a very humble start at the box office. The film released on August 7 with a litle over 300 shows. In its first two weeks, the film only collected a few lakhs at the box office; from the third week, the film started drawing decent collections at the box office. Standing strong against Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, and now Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh has been a strong contender at the box office.
Hanuman Ansh will face some fresh competition this week against Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan.
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