Hanuman Ansh box office day 32: Neem Karoli Baba film earns 78x on investment, mints Rs 156 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 32: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, in which Shobhinaw Satyaa plays spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has witnessed a drastic dip in its collections on the fifth Monday. But the fact that it could mint Rs 10 crore even on its fifth Monday despite the decline is a testament to its unparalleled trajectory at the domestic box office. So far, the sleeper hit has earned Rs 156.20 crore gross and Rs 132.13 crore net.

On Monday (day 32), Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10 crore despite a slight increase in the number of shows to 7343. This was a 56% decline from its Sunday (day 31) earnings of Rs 22.75 crore from 7077 screens, its highest single-day collection so far. It happened after a decent jump from its Saturday (day 30) earnings of Rs 16.50 crore from 6055 shows, which was in turn a fair improvement on the Friday (day 29) collection of Rs 10 crore from 5055 shows.

Thus, Hanuman Ansh earned as much on its fifth Friday as it did on its fifth Monday. So far, the total earnings in the fifth week are Rs 59.25 crore within only the first four days. With three more days to go before week 5 concludes, the film is most likely to easily surpass the week 4 cumulative collection of Rs 61 crore, its highest so far, as per Sacnilk.

Even across its fifth weekend, Hanuman Ansh has held its own in front of the new release — Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, which amassed Rs 109.75 crore in its first four days at the domestic box office, thus only less than double of the holdover release. On its first Monday, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 16 crore, only Rs 6 crore more than what Hanuman Ansh did on its fifth Monday.

Hanuman Ansh weekly trajectory

Hanuman Ansh, made on a modest budget of almost Rs 2 crore, has already earned more than 61 times, thus emerging as the most profitable Indian film in recent memory, even surpassing Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar from last year. Its box office trajectory, however, has been unparalleled, given it released over a month ago on August 7 in just 25 screens at only Rs 10 lakh.

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 40 lakh in the first two weeks respectively. The uptick happened during the third week, when it finally crossed the Rs 1 crore daily mark on its third Sunday, earning Rs 2.50 crore. Despite competition from tentpoles like Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, it emerged as a sleeper hit, collecting Rs 10.40 crore in week 3. That figure increased by six times in week 4.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh cast, crew quit; Neem Karoli Baba actor Shobhinaw was the ‘last man standing’

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Hanuman Ansh has three more days to maximize its earnings before it faces fresh competition from Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. But given its juggernaut run at the box office, it could very well hold its own. The film will release worldwide this Friday, September 11, with Hombale Films acquiring the global distribution rights.