Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 31: Neem Karoli Baba biopic earns Rs 122.13 cr, outpaces Dhurandhar

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 31: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh continues to break records at the domestic box office. Unlike most Indian tentpoles, the records aren’t as much about how much it’s earned cumulatively, but about how much it continues to earn and grow even in its fifth week since release, outpacing biggest hits ever like Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar from last year. After a month-long run (31 days), Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 144.40 crore gross and Rs 122.13 crore net.

On its fifth Sunday (day 31), Hanuman Ansh not only crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, but also scored its highest single-day earnings yet, at Rs 22.75 crore from 7077 shows. Before that, the maximum it earned within a single day through its four-week-plus run was Rs 16.50 crore from 6055 shows on the previous day, its fifth Saturday (day 30). It registered a 37.90% growth on Sunday.

In comparison, the new release this past Friday — Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, amassed Rs 36 crore from 11344 shows, thus only a little over Rs 13 crore more than Hanuman Ansh. The latter has also scored the highest grossing fifth Sunday ever, surpassing Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 12.75 crore on its 31st day in India, as per Sacnilk.

After entering its fifth weekend, Hanuman Ansh has been earning more than what Dhurandhar did on its respective day, garnering Rs 10 crore on its fifth Friday (day 29), as opposed to Dhurandhar’s 8.75 crore. Similarly, its day 30 earnings of Rs 16.50 crore was more than that of Dhurandhar at Rs 11.75 crore. Over its fifth weekend, Hanuman Ansh has minted over Rs 49 crore, thus surpassing Dhurandhar’s 5th weekend total of Rs 33.25 crore.

But the tables turned only this weekend. Prior to that, on day 28, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 11 crore, falling short of crossing Dhurandhar’s day 28 earnings of Rs 15.75 crore. The Ranveer Singh-starrer also amassed Rs 106.50 crore in week 4, as opposed to Hanuman Ansh’s 61 crore. Now that the Neem Karoli Baba biopic has managed to edge past Dhurandhar in its 5th weekend, it may just score the highest grossing fifth week at the domestic box office, given its current trajectory.

Hanuman Ansh’s miraculous box office growth

For a film that released only in 25 screens and opened at a meagre Rs 10 lakh on its release date of August 7, it’s shown tremendous growth by scoring over Rs 122 crore within its first month. It earned only Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 40 lakh respectively in its first and second weeks respectively. The uptick happened within the third week when it finally went above the Rs 1 crore mark on its third Sunday.

Despite competition from Independence Day’s tentpole releases like Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi and Nitin Kakkar’s action thriller Awarapan 2, Hanuman Ansh scored Rs 10.40 crore in week 3. It outpaced both to earn Rs 61 crore in week 4. Given week 5 has kicked off on an impressive note, expect even a further leap in the numbers at the end by this Friday.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: How Steve Jobs led 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar to produce Rs 100-crore hit Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh has been made on a modest budget of Rs 2 crore. Thus, it’s already earned a profit of over Rs 120 crore, earning more than 61 times its budget. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as the devotional figure, the film is also all set to release internationally on September 11, being distributed globally by Hombale Films.