Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 30: Neem Karoli Baba film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has finally managed to breach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. While it’s now become attainable for tentpole India films to amass as much at the domestic box office across their opening weekend itself, the Neem Karoli Baba biopic has managed do it despite no known star cast and a modest budget of less than Rs 2 crore. It took the sleeper hit more than 30 days, but it’s slowly and surely managed to get there, outpacing several Indian tentpoles in the process.

On its fifth Sunday (day 31), Hanuman Ansh has garnered Rs 82 lakh so far, which has allowed it to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Its total box office earnings in India now stand at Rs 100.20 crore. By the end of its fifth Saturday (day 30), the film had reached the verge of the Rs 100 crore mark, at Rs 99.38 crore.

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That happened after Hanuman Ansh added another Rs 16.50 crore to its total domestic box office collection from 6055 screens, registering a 65% growth from its fifth Friday (day 29) earnings of Rs 10 crore from 5055 screens. Despite the holiday of Janmasthami, its collection on Friday was a minor slip from its fourth Thursday (day 28), when it earned Rs 11 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Starting this past Friday, Hanuman Ansh faced fresh competition from Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, a film extension of the popular Amazon Prime Video show. Enjoying a larger footprint with 11,135 shows across India, the new release opened at Rs 25.75 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 32 crore on the first Saturday thanks to a slight increase in shows to 11,256.

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However, despite the impressive head start, Mirzapur: The Movie hasn’t managed to derail the weeks-long momentum of Hanuman Ansh, which managed to hold its own even in its fifth weekend. On Saturday, it earned more than half of the new release, whereas a day prior, it delivered the highest grossing earnings for any Hindi film on its fifth Friday.

Hanuman Ansh’s fifth Friday box office collection surpassed that of the likes of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar (Rs 8.75 crore), Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal’s 2025 period war drama Chhaava (Rs 6.50 crore), the dubbed Hindi version of Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s 2024 Telugu action crime drama Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 3.75 crore), and Dhar and Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 3.25 crore) earlier this year.

Hanuman Ansh’s historic run

Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as late devotional figure Neem Karoli Baba, released in cinemas on August 7 with almost no fanfare. With 25 screens, it managed to earn only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. After earning Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week, the film dropped by the end of its second week, only earning Rs 40 lakh in week 2.

However, the trajectory changed completely in week 3, when Hanuman Ansh witnessed a massive upsurge. It finally breached the Rs 1 crore mark within a day after over 15 days at the domestic box office. Despite competition from new Independence Day tentpole releases like Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol’s Partition drama Batwara 1947 and Nitin Kakkar and Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller Awarapan 2, it garnered Rs 10.40 crore in week 3.

Unlike most mainstream Bollywood films, which peak during their opening weekend and then go downhill in the following weeks, Hanuman Ansh saw an unprecedented reverse trajectory, amassing over 57 times in week 4 than what it earned in week 1, earning Rs 61 crore. As the footfalls increased thanks to tremendous word-of-mouth, so did the number of screens across the country.

The road ahead for Hanuman Ansh

Having now become a member of the coveted Rs 100 crore club, Hanuman Ansh continues to grow from strength to strength even during its fifth weekend. It’s likely to earn in double digits today on its fifth Sunday (day 31) as well, despite stiff competition from Mirzapur: The Movie. It should max out its earnings over the next five days before it faces new competition from Priyadarshan’s crime thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 11.

However, another chapter would begin for Hanuman Ansh that day. Hombale Films has acquired the international distribution rights of the box office phenomenon, and will release the film across the world on September 11. With director Vishal Chaturvedi confirming the possibility of a sequel, the cult of Hanuman Ansh seems to have only just begun.