Hanuman Ansh box office day 29: Neem Karoli Baba film nears Rs 100 cr, earns 50x on investment

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 29: Hanuman Ansh has been doing wonders at the box office. Despite the release of Pankaj Tripathi’s much-awaited film Mirzapur, the devotional drama earned Rs 10 crore on its fifth Saturday. With Toxic no longer posing much competition, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has earned over 50 times of its initial investment in 29 days. After a mediocre start, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a massive jump in its fourth week and now stands at Rs 97.99 crore in India gross.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 29, the film earned Rs 10 crore across 5,055 shows, recording 47% occupancy.

The collection marks the highest fifth-weekend day collection for a film. Hanuman Ansh has surpassed the fifth-week collection of big-budget films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned Rs 2.7 crore on its fifth Saturday.