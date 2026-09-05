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Hanuman Ansh box office day 29: Neem Karoli Baba film nears Rs 100 cr, earns 50x on investment
Hanuman Ansh box office day 29: Hanuman Ansh witnessed a massive jump in its fourth week and now stands at Rs 97.99 crore in India gross. It was made on a budget of under Rs 2 crore.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 29: Hanuman Ansh has been doing wonders at the box office. Despite the release of Pankaj Tripathi’s much-awaited film Mirzapur, the devotional drama earned Rs 10 crore on its fifth Saturday. With Toxic no longer posing much competition, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has earned over 50 times of its initial investment in 29 days. After a mediocre start, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a massive jump in its fourth week and now stands at Rs 97.99 crore in India gross.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 29, the film earned Rs 10 crore across 5,055 shows, recording 47% occupancy.
The collection marks the highest fifth-weekend day collection for a film. Hanuman Ansh has surpassed the fifth-week collection of big-budget films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned Rs 2.7 crore on its fifth Saturday.
ALSO READ | Mirzapur The Movie box office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi film surpasses Awarapan 2, earns Rs 30 cr
The sudden popularity of Hanuman Ansh, coupled with the release of Mirzapur, has also impacted Yash-starrer Toxic. The film has been reduced to just 2,253 shows on day 10, down from 24,000 shows on its opening day. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh, which opened with just 355 shows, has witnessed a massive increase in screenings, with the number crossing 5,000. It also saw a reduction of around 2,000 shows following the release of Mirzapur, which was screened across 11,135 shows and recorded 42.7% occupancy. It earned Rs 30 crore gross on its opening day.
If Hanuman Ansh manages to maintain the curiosity and popularity it has generated at the box office, it could emerge as one of the most profitable films of the year. The film, based on Neem Karoli Baba, was made on a budget of under Rs 2 crore.
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