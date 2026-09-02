Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 26: Neem Karoli Baba movie beats Yash’s Toxic, earns Rs 63.82 cr

Hanuman Ansh Day 26 Box Office Collection: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba has emerged as perhaps the biggest hit of the year, giving over 2,500% return on investment. The film has pulled off a remarkable box-office upset by earning more than the big-budgeted Yash-starrer Toxic on Tuesday.

Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film had a slow start, collecting just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day, but gained momentum through strong word of mouth. On its 26th day, Hanuman Ansh recorded a 54% jump and collected Rs 8.50 crore net in India, surpassing Toxic’s Rs 7.85 crore Day 7 collection.

Notably, Toxic had a much wider release across five languages and more screens, making the performance of the star-less devotional drama even more significant.

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According to trade site Sacnilk, on Day 7, Toxic collected a net of Rs 7.85 crore across 12,894 shows. But on the same day, which happens to be Hanuman Ansh’ Day 26, the film collected a net of R 8.50 crore across 7,008 shows.

Watch Hanuman Ansh’s trailer here:

Hanuman Ansh has continued its remarkable box-office run, with the devotional film now collecting Rs 63.82 crore gross and Rs 54.13 crore net in India so far. The film’s strong performance has turned it into one of the year’s biggest surprise hits, especially considering its modest reported budget.

Hanuman Ansh witnessed a strong surge in its box-office earnings on Day 26. The latest figure marks a 54.5% growth compared to the previous day’s collection of Rs 5.50 crore, highlighting the film’s continued momentum well into its fourth week.

The film collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2, before witnessing a major surge in its third week with Rs 10.40 crore. The momentum continued into the fourth week, with the film earning Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23, Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25 and Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26.

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In terms of occupancy, Hanuman Ansh recorded a strong 43.56% overall occupancy for its Hindi shows on Day 26. The film registered 14.08% occupancy in the morning, which rose to 35% in the afternoon and 45.62% in the evening. The night shows witnessed the highest demand, with occupancy reaching an impressive 70.15%.

The result underscores the devotional drama’s remarkable fourth-week resurgence, fuelled by strong and sustained word of mouth.