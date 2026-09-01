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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 25: Neem Karoli Baba movie crosses Rs 50 cr mark
Hanuman Ansh Movie Box Office Collection Total: The movie, which earned just Rs 10 lakh on its release day, made over Rs 5 crore in India on August 31, marking its 25th day in theatres.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 25: Demonstrating the true power of a movie that resonates with audiences, director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide. The movie, which earned just Rs 10 lakh on its release day, made over Rs 5 crore in India on Monday, August 31, marking its 25th day in theatres.
On Monday, it recorded an India nett collection of Rs 5.50 crore across 6,587 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 45.63 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the devotional drama saw a 56.9 per cent drop in daily earnings compared to Sunday (Rs 12.75 crore), Hanuman Ansh still fared much better than the previous Monday, when the movie minted just Rs 1.25 crore.
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Hanuman Ansh worldwide box office collection
The film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 53.82 crore against a reported budget of less than Rs 2 crore. During the day, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 22.37 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with 9.46 per cent occupancy, the figure improved as the day unfolded, reaching 20.08 per cent in the afternoon, 22.31 per cent in the evening, and 30.23 per cent during the night screenings.
Following its release on Friday, August 7, Hanuman Ansh’s India nett collection hovered under the Rs 50 lakh mark for 15 days. By the eighth day, the movie’s domestic earnings had dropped to Rs 4 lakh after its opening week totalled just Rs 1.08 crore. However, the devotional drama bounced back on Day 16 (Saturday), earning Rs 85 lakh, the highest until then.
The very next day, the movie’s daily earnings jumped to Rs 2.20 crore. Hanuman Ansh witnessed phenomenal collections during the last weekend, earning Rs 6.25 crore on Friday (August 28), Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday.
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About Hanuman Ansh
Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles, Hanuman Ansh is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi himself. It features cinematography by Vishal Bawa and editing by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha. Sadhu Tiwari, Rishi Pathak, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Suneel Lodhi, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and Vishal Chaturvedi crafted its music.
The movie’s logline reads, “Before the blanket, the ashram and the global fame, a grieving boy in search of his late mother ends up finding Bhagwaan Ram. Some stories don’t just inspire; they become a guiding light for generations. Rooted in Bharat’s Sant parampara, the film brings alive a journey of faith, humility, seva and boundless love.”
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