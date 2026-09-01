Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 25: Neem Karoli Baba movie crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 25: Demonstrating the true power of a movie that resonates with audiences, director Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide. The movie, which earned just Rs 10 lakh on its release day, made over Rs 5 crore in India on Monday, August 31, marking its 25th day in theatres.

On Monday, it recorded an India nett collection of Rs 5.50 crore across 6,587 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 45.63 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the devotional drama saw a 56.9 per cent drop in daily earnings compared to Sunday (Rs 12.75 crore), Hanuman Ansh still fared much better than the previous Monday, when the movie minted just Rs 1.25 crore.