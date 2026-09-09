Hanuman Ansh lead actor stayed at temple, ate villagers’ food: ‘I started blessing people’

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh may have emerged as one of the year’s surprise box-office hits, but its journey to the big screen was far from smooth. Made on a Rs 2 crore budget, the devotional drama has earned over Rs 169 crore so far. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays Neem Karoli Baba, was not originally cast in the lead role. He stepped in after the original actor fell ill on the first day of the shoot.

In a recent interview, Satyaa recalled being “scared” of portraying the spiritual guru and wondering whether audiences would accept him in the role.

During a chat with Dainik Jagran, he shared, “Initially, I was very scared before playing this character, if I will be able to do it or not. I had a fear inside because I am also a believer myself. I was scared of people saying ‘Yeh konsa baba leliya hai’ in the future. All of this was going on in my mind. So, sir calmed me down and said that I just need to perform, and he will take care of everything.”