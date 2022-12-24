Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya’s honeymoon pictures from Austria have them posing with Santa Claus. See here

Actor Hansika Motwani and her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya, seem like they are enjoying their marital life as they spend their honeymoon in Vienna, Austria. The actor took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures from their trip. The couple looked elated as they enjoyed the festive season with Christmas lights all around them.

See photos from Hansika and Soheal’s honeymoon trip:

In one of the pictures, Hansika and Sohael are wearing winter clothes as they strike a romantic pose. Hansika shared glimpses of the Christmas decorations across the city and the actor also posed with Santa Claus.

Sohael also took to his Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture of Hansika and wrote, “My gundi.”

Sohael and Hansika got married on December 4 in Jaipur. The actor has been dropping mesmerizing pictures from the grand affair. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on December 2. For the wedding, Hansika chose a heavy embellished red lehenga and Sohael donned a cream colored sherwani.

A few days ago, Hansika shared new pictures from her haldi ceremony. The actor is seen donning matching outfits with Sohael, her mother Mona Motwani and brother Prashant Motwani.

Hansika announced her engagement via social media in November. She took to her Instagram handle and posted romantic pictures from the big proposal. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris. The actor wrote in caption, “Now & Forever.”