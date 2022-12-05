scorecardresearch
Hansika Motwani shares first photo from wedding; flaunts her diamond ring and bridal mehendi

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on December 4.

hansika motwaniHansika Motwani shared a picture from her wedding ceremony. (Photo: hansika.officiaal, Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Actor Hansika Motwani on Monday took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her wedding day. The actor tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 and the pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities are doing rounds on the internet.

In the latest photo, Hansika gave a sneak peek of her bridal mehendi and chooda (red bangles).

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya’s wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. For her wedding day, Hansika chose a red lehenga with heavy accessories and Sohael opted for a cream colored sherwani. The pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi and sangeet.

 

Sohael proposed to Hansika in in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the actor had shared the romantic pictures of the proposal on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani has Partner, 105 Minutes, My Name Is Shruthi, Rowdy Baby and Guardian in the pipeline.

