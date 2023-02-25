Hansika Motwani reacts to claims that she married her best friend’s ex-husband, reveals how she actually met Sohael Kathuriya

Actor Hansika Motwani, who tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya in December last year, has addressed reports that Sohael was previously married to her best friend. In a new interview, she also revealed how she met Sohael in the first place, and how they fell in love.

Hansika told Good Times that contrary to claims that she married her best friend’s ex-husband, Sohael is her brother’s best friend. Reacting to the rumours, Hansika said, “The whole narrative was media-written — best friend, this friend and all… I was like, ‘arre baap re (oh my God)’.” When she was asked how she reacted when reports of her being present at Sohael’s first wedding surfaced, the actor said, “No, but he is my brother’s best friend. He’s always been around us.”

Hansika further explained, “I think I have said this in the series too — ye tha andekha, anjana sa… iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always around)’. So, he was always around me. I think we both have dated other individuals, when we were around each other. He was my brother’s best friend and then eventually we became best friends and that’s how it started. There was a time when I used to tell people, they say ‘marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, you will be comfortable’. I used to say ‘yeh sab jhoot bolte hai. Aisa kuch nahi hota hai (This is a myth, people are lying)’. And, when it happened to me, I was like, ‘I want to take back my words’, because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed.”

Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement in November last year and tied the knot in December. Around that time, there were several reports doing rounds on social media that suggested that Sohael’s first wife Rinky was Hansika’s best friend, and that the actor had attended her wedding, too. Sohael also tried clearing the air about this topic in Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama show. He had said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.