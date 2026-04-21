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Hansika Motwani on receiving support from family when she called off her marriage: ‘They never told me what to do’
In a recent chat, Hansika Motwani revealed that her mother and brother were very supportive of her decision to end her marriage.
Just last month, actor Hansika Motwani separated from her husband Sohael Khaturiya. Now, Hansika has opened up about the support she received from her mother, Mona Motwani, and her brother, Prashant Motwani, during what was a deeply intense phase of her life.
In a chat with Mashable India, Hansika said, “Mom has always been my pillar, and bhaiya also.” When asked whether she felt it was easy to tell them that things were not working out and she had to call the marriage off, she said, “Um, yeah.”
Hansika further said, “Support is everything. It worked. They were supportive of whatever my decisions were. They never told me what to do. In the end, it’s all about being happy and healthy.”
‘I am happy where I am’
Previously, in a chat with Hauterfly, Hansika Motwani addressed the public scrutiny around her separation and made it clear that she has no regrets. “They wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines, they got it. I never clarified things, and I never will, because it doesn’t matter to me,” she said. Calling her decision to walk away a necessary one, the actor added, “It’s better to get off a wrong train than to keep suffering. I have no regrets. I am happy where I am; whatever it is, it’s okay.”
Hansika also shared a piece of advice from her mother that shaped how she dealt with the situation. “My mother once told me, ‘Your pain cannot be someone else’s entertainment.’ So no one gets to know when I am drowning. Once I am over it, what people say doesn’t matter.”
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In the same chat, despite the difficult experience, Hansika Motwani said she hasn’t lost faith in love. “I believe in love. Love is beautiful. Right now, I don’t know when the time will be right; the universe will guide me. If it is written for me, it will happen.”
Hansika Motwani married her longtime boyfriend, businessman Sohael Khaturiya on 4 December 2022 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The couple divorced in March 2026.
Disclaimer: This article explores personal reflections on family support and emotional resilience following a significant life change. The views expressed are deeply personal and shared for informational and entertainment purposes.
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