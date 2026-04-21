Hansika Motwani on receiving support from family when she called off her marriage: ‘They never told me what to do’

Just last month, actor Hansika Motwani separated from her husband Sohael Khaturiya. Now, Hansika has opened up about the support she received from her mother, Mona Motwani, and her brother, Prashant Motwani, during what was a deeply intense phase of her life.

In a chat with Mashable India, Hansika said, “Mom has always been my pillar, and bhaiya also.” When asked whether she felt it was easy to tell them that things were not working out and she had to call the marriage off, she said, “Um, yeah.”

Hansika further said, “Support is everything. It worked. They were supportive of whatever my decisions were. They never told me what to do. In the end, it’s all about being happy and healthy.”