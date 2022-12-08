Hansika Motwani makes halwa for ‘pehli rasoi’, see photo

Actor Hansika Motwani has taken over husband Sohael Kathuriya’s heart and kitchen. Sohael on Thursday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Hansika from her ‘pehli rasoi’, where she is seen serving the halwa made by her. In the picture, Hansika is seen flaunting her bridal mehendi and chooda while she is serving halwa. Sohael captured a candid Hansika and dropped a blue heart emoticon for her.

Earlier today, Hansika shared new pictures on Instagram from her Mata Ki Chowki. Hansika and Sohael were twinning in red outfits and her mother and brother donned pink outfits.

From pre-wedding festivities to their marriage day, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya aced every look and their photos and videos are doing rounds on the internet. The couple got married on December 4 in a grand affair at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. For the D-day, Hansika chose a beautiful red lehenga with heavy accessories and Sohael chose a heavily-embellished sherwani.

A few weeks ago, Hansika announced her engagement with Sohael by sharing romantic pictures from their Paris trip. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel tower.