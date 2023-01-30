scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama teaser: Hansika Motwani promises an emotional rollercoaster ride

Hansika Motwani’s reality show Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 10.

Love Shaadi DramaHansika’s Love Shaadi Drama will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Listen to this article
Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama teaser: Hansika Motwani promises an emotional rollercoaster ride
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hansika Motwani on Monday unveiled the teaser of her upcoming reality show titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The teaser of the Disney Plus Hotstar show offers a glimpse of all the behind-the-scene effort and personal conversations that went into the making of Hansika’s intimate but extremely good-looking wedding.

“Lots of Love, Lots of Happiness and a bit of Drama…,” Hansika wrote while tweeting the teaser.

Judging from the teaser, Hansika Motwani’s wedding seemed to have been an emotional affair. We catch glimpses of Hansika thinking alone, brooding and even breaking into tears before the big day.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan success: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

Hansika Motwani married Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 last year. The wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in the presence of relatives and close friends. The two long-time friends and business partners dated for a while before taking the plunge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 22:23 IST
Next Story

The Gin Boom Trying to Change India, One Distillery at a Time

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close