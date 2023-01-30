Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama teaser: Hansika Motwani promises an emotional rollercoaster ride

Hansika Motwani on Monday unveiled the teaser of her upcoming reality show titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The teaser of the Disney Plus Hotstar show offers a glimpse of all the behind-the-scene effort and personal conversations that went into the making of Hansika’s intimate but extremely good-looking wedding.

“Lots of Love, Lots of Happiness and a bit of Drama…,” Hansika wrote while tweeting the teaser.

Judging from the teaser, Hansika Motwani’s wedding seemed to have been an emotional affair. We catch glimpses of Hansika thinking alone, brooding and even breaking into tears before the big day.

Hansika Motwani married Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 last year. The wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in the presence of relatives and close friends. The two long-time friends and business partners dated for a while before taking the plunge.

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 10.