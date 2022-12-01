Hansika Motwani jets out of Mumbai ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya, watch video

Actor Hansika Motwani, who is all set to marry her fiancé Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actor, along with her family members waved and smiled for the cameras as they jetted off to the wedding location.

In the video, Hansika got out of the car sporting a floral attire and then struck a pose with her mother and another family member. When the paparazzi’s congratulated her ahead of the wedding, the actor said, “Thank you.” Hansika gasped when a paparazzo dropped his phone and asked, “Sorry. Aap ko laga nahi na (You did not get hurt right?).”

Earlier, Hansika posted a video from her ‘best bachelorette’ vacation and gave her fans a glimpse of all the fun she had with ‘team bride.’ The girls appeared to have had the best time on their vacation. Hansika wrote in the caption, “Best bachelorette ever 👰🏼💍✨🍾. #blessed with the #best ❤️❤️❤️”.

The actor kickstarted her wedding festivities last week with a Mata ki Chowki. According to a report by Hindustan Times, “While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai.”

Hansika and Sohael are all set to tie the knot on December 4 in Jaipur. The mehndi and sangeet ceremonies would be held after the haldi ceremony on December 3 in the morning, according to reports. The wedding is reportedly happening at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort.

Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris a few weeks ago. The actor had shared beautiful pictures on Instagram an had captioned, “Now&forever.”