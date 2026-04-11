Hansika Motwani files Rs 2 crore defamation suit against sister-in-law Muskaan Nancy James over domestic violence claims

Actor Hansika Motwani has escalated her legal battle with estranged sister-in-law Muskaan Nancy James by filing a defamation suit in a Mumbai sessions court, seeking Rs 2 crore in damages, as per NDTV. The move comes after James accused Hansika and her brother Prashant Motwani of domestic violence and harassment.

The plea asks the court to restrain James from making further statements against Hansika and to direct her to issue a public apology. Hansika has alleged that the accusations were false, defamatory, and circulated on social media to damage her reputation. According to the petition, the claims were made to avoid repaying an alleged loan of Rs 27 lakh.

Hansika stated that the money was borrowed by James during her marriage to Prashant but remains unpaid despite repeated requests.

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Domestic violence claims and counter-allegations

The dispute traces back to an FIR filed by James, in which she accused Hansika and Prashant of cruelty, harassment, and interfering in her marriage. She also alleged that there were demands for expensive gifts during wedding ceremonies and claimed that the stress from the relationship led to her developing Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes partial facial paralysis.

Hansika has strongly denied all allegations, maintaining that she had minimal involvement in her brother’s marriage and was not living with the couple. She said she was largely unaware of their personal disputes as their relationship deteriorated over time.

Earlier, Hansika had approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR, arguing that the accusations were baseless and intended to harm her reputation. The High Court has issued a notice on her plea.

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In addition to the civil defamation suit, Hansika has also filed a criminal defamation case against James in a magistrate’s court in Andheri.The civil case is expected to come up for hearing before the Dindoshi sessions court in due course.

The conflict traces back to the troubled marriage between Prashant Motwani and Muskan Nancy James, who tied the knot in 2020 and have reportedly been living separately since 2022. Hansika stated that divorce discussions between the two had already taken place.

Statement on Hansika’s behalf

A legal notice issued on Hansika’s behalf claimed she had been “deeply disturbed” by defamatory media coverage in recent months. It stated that her role in her brother’s marriage was minimal and that she had merely extended a financial loan of Rs 27 lakh, which remains unpaid.

The statement further alleged that she was “wrongly implicated and dragged into criminal proceedings” without justification. It added that her ongoing criminal defamation complaint is already at an advanced stage and that she has complied with all legal requirements.

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Highlighting the impact on her reputation, the notice said the continued allegations amount to “unwarranted character assassination” and lack any judicial backing. It concluded by stating that Hansika has now initiated civil proceedings seeking damages and injunctive relief, expressing confidence that the truth will emerge through due legal process.

Hansika and Sohaels’s divorce

Meanwhi;e, Hansika’s personal life has also been under scrutiny. She married Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022 in a grand ceremony at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. Nearly three years after the wedding, the couple were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai in March 2026.

According to reports, the separation was by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the relationship had irretrievably broken down. The two had reportedly been living apart since July 2024, before formally deciding to end the marriage.

DISCLAIMER: This report covers ongoing legal proceedings and unverified allegations involving domestic disputes and personal matters. The views and claims expressed are those of the parties involved and do not constitute a professional legal opinion or a validation of the charges.