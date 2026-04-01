Hansika Motwani enjoys family getaway in Japan days after her divorce with Sohael Khaturiya. See pictures

Days after her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya, actress Hansika Motwani is now in Japan for a family getaway with her mother, Mona Motwani, and brother, Prashant Motwani. The trip marks a fresh chapter for Hansika after the end of her nearly three-year marriage.

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Sharing glimpses of the vacation on Instagram, Hansika posted a carousel of photos capturing her moments in Japan with her loved ones. She appeared relaxed and elated, enjoying the scenic beauty, exploring local attractions, and engaging in quality time with her family. The comment section quickly filled with well-wishes from fans, many expressing hope for her happiness and sending warm greetings for her time with family.