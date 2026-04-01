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Hansika Motwani enjoys family getaway in Japan days after her divorce with Sohael Khaturiya. See pictures
A few days after her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya, actress Hansika Motwani has embarked on a family trip to Japan, accompanied by her mother and brother.
Days after her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya, actress Hansika Motwani is now in Japan for a family getaway with her mother, Mona Motwani, and brother, Prashant Motwani. The trip marks a fresh chapter for Hansika after the end of her nearly three-year marriage.
Sharing glimpses of the vacation on Instagram, Hansika posted a carousel of photos capturing her moments in Japan with her loved ones. She appeared relaxed and elated, enjoying the scenic beauty, exploring local attractions, and engaging in quality time with her family. The comment section quickly filled with well-wishes from fans, many expressing hope for her happiness and sending warm greetings for her time with family.
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Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya divorce
Speculation about issues in Hansika and Sohael’s marriage had circulated earlier when fans noticed the actress had removed several wedding photos from her Instagram handle. Last month, the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted the couple a divorce. Reports indicate that the separation was by mutual consent, with both parties acknowledging that the relationship had irretrievably broken down. The couple had reportedly been living apart since July 2024 before formalizing the decision.
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Hansika and Sohael’s relationship had a long history. The two were friends for more than eight years and had collaborated on business ventures and events before their friendship blossomed into romance. Their relationship became public in November 2022, when Sohael proposed to Hansika near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The couple married on December 4, 2022, in a lavish destination wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.
About Hansika Motwani
Hansika began her career as a child actor in Hindi films and later established herself in leading roles across Telugu, Tamil, and most recently, Malayalam cinema. She was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Guardian.
DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes and intended for entertainment and lifestyle interest. It is a factual report on public events and personal updates and does not constitute professional or legal advice.
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