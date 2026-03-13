Hansika Motwani chooses positivity after divorce from Sohael Khaturiya, her first post says ‘Chardi Kala’. Here’s what it means

Hansika Motwani shared her first social media post on Friday after her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya. A day after they were granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, the actor took to Instagram Stories and posted the message “Chardi Kala always,” a Punjabi phrase that signifies staying positive and resilient despite life’s challenges.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in December 2022 in a lavish wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. However, rumours of trouble in their marriage began circulating a few years later. The speculation intensified after Hansika removed several photos and videos featuring Sohael from her Instagram account, although she did not comment publicly on the matter at the time.

According to reports cited by India Today, the couple told the court they had been experiencing disagreements and had been living separately since July 2024.

Hansika Motwani’s post meaning:

For the unversed, Chardi Kala is a Sikh concept that represents a state of eternal optimism, resilience, and high spirits, even during times of hardship. Rooted in the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh and Sikh philosophy, it encourages individuals to remain positive, courageous, and spiritually strong even in the most challenging situations. The idea reflects unwavering faith in God’s will and the strength to move forward with hope, dignity, and compassion.

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram) (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Here is its meaning, “The Punjabi phrase ‘Chardi Kala’ translated most simply means ‘to embody an ever ascending state of mind”. It means to live in high spirits, perennially blossoming and unwilting. Embrace a state of acceptance of what is, forgiveness for what was, fearlessness in the face of anything and gratefulness for everything. To navigate life’s path with contemplation, determination and positivity and to do so with integrity.

To possess the strength of mind that means one never despairs and refuses to be crushed by adversities. To trust in the oneness of the universe and remain confident in the ultimate victory of the Truth over everything. Always. All a strong foundation for living in an ever–ascending state of mind and spirit.”

More about Hansika Motwani’s divorce

Sohael had proposed to Hansika at Paris’ Eiffel Tower, and they tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2022. After Hansika deleted photos featuring Sohael from her Instagram account, speculation about their marriage hitting a rough patch began. Amid claims that the couple was living separately, both of them refused to comment.

After their divorce, Hansika’s lawyer Adnan Sheikh told NDTV, “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments.”,” the lawyer said.

Story continues below this ad

The plea reportedly stated that the couple had lived together for only a short period before realising that there were significant differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles. These differences eventually led to disagreements and the decision to separate. The plea also mentioned that their families, relatives and friends made several attempts to reconcile them and encouraged them to continue the marriage, but those efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.