‘No regrets’: Hansika Motwani on divorce, facing a ‘dark’ phase after separation from Sohael Khaturiya

Actor Hansika Motwani has opened up about her separation from husband Sohael Khaturiya. The couple was granted a divorce in March 2026, nearly three years after their December 2022 wedding. According to reports, they had been living separately since July 2024 before mutually deciding to part ways. In a recent conversation, Hansika spoke about her failed marriage, its impact on her mental health, and the role her family and spirituality played in helping her heal.

In a chat with Hauterfly, Hansika addressed the public scrutiny around her separation, and made it clear she has no regrets.

“They wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines, they got it. I never clarified things, and I never will, because it doesn’t matter to me,” she said.

Calling her decision to walk away a necessary one, she added, “It’s better to get off a wrong train than to keep suffering. I have no regrets. I am happy where I am, whatever it is, it’s okay.”

She also shared a piece of advice from her mother that shaped how she dealt with the situation.

“My mother once told me, ‘Your pain cannot be someone else’s entertainment.’ So no one gets to know when I am drowning. Once I am over it, what people say doesn’t matter.”

When asked whether for her marriage represented companionship, stability or growth, Hansika said it was all three and admitted that everything was shaken.

Story continues below this ad

“All three—how can it be just one? Sab hil gaya tha (all the pillars shook).”

ALSO READ: ‘I converted to Islam by choice’: Chahatt Khanna slams conversion rumours and opens up about the toll of two divorces

Family support during the tough phase

Hansika credited her mother and brother for standing firmly by her during her lowest phase.

“My brother and I are very close. He supported me throughout—he was rock solid. Both my mother and brother told me, ‘If you are not comfortable, don’t go through it.’”

Story continues below this ad

She revealed that her family witnessed her going through a difficult emotional phase.

“They have seen me in a very dark space. I am usually a very happy person, so for them to see me like that was alarming. They told me—whatever you decide, we are with you.”

Maintaining privacy around the details of her marriage, she added, “Even today, no one knows what happened between us—and it’s for the best. What happens between two people is known only to them. No third person can truly comment on it.”

‘I was in a very dark space’

Hansika also spoke about struggling with her mental health over the past two years and how therapy helped her recover.

Story continues below this ad

“For the last two years, I have focused on my mental health. I was in a very dark space and I didn’t understand mental health at all. My friend pulled me out of that phase. She said, ‘Let’s try therapy.’ I told her I can’t do all that research, so she handled everything—found the doctor and got me started.”

Since then, therapy has been transformative.

“It’s been two years now, and I love it. It has helped me become a better person and taught me how to deal with things I didn’t know how to handle earlier.”

Faith and healing

Hansika also found strength in spirituality, which deepened during her toughest phase. “I was always spiritual since childhood, but in the last two-and-a-half years, it became stronger. I started praying to Hanuman ji.”

Crediting her faith for helping her endure, she added, “I wouldn’t have gotten through the last few years without my spirituality and without Hanuman ji.”

Story continues below this ad

‘I believe in love’

Despite the difficult experience, Hansika says she hasn’t lost faith in love.

“I believe in love. Love is beautiful. Right now, I don’t know when the time will be right—the universe will guide me. If it is written for me, it will happen.”

The following content discusses personal experiences with divorce, emotional distress, and mental health recovery. While these reflections offer a personal perspective on healing and resilience, they are not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or experiencing psychological distress, please reach out to a qualified professional.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA Contact: 9820466726 Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: English, Hindi

Story continues below this ad

Snehi Contact: 9582208181 Email: snehi.india@gmail.com Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Fortis MentalHealth Contact: 8376804102 Timings: 24×7; All days Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

Connecting NGO Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122 Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation Contact: 18602662345 Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English