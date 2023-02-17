scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Hansika Motwani breaks silence on allegations of taking hormonal injections: ‘Jo log ye likhte hain…’

After starring as a child artist in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, Hansika Motwani made her debut as an adult in Himesh Reshammiya's 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor. At the time, reports suggested she took hormonal injections to look older.

hansika motwaniHansika Motwani and her mother reacted on the allegations of actor taking hormonal injections. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Actor Hansika Motwani became a household name when she appeared as a child artist in the television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and later in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya. But she was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism when she made her debut as an adult in Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. It was reported that Hansika’s mother gave her growth hormone injections. Now, the actor and her mother Mona Motwani have finally opened up about these claims.

In the latest episode of her show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, the actor was seen consoling her mother, who was stressed about what was written in the press after Hansika announced her wedding to her friend’s ex-husband, Sohael Kathuria. Hansika tried to calm her by reminding her how they dealt with the rumours that she had taken growth hormones injections.

She said, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. Crap was written about you too, everyone wrote that I have taken injections to grow up.” Hansika added in a piece-to-camera, “People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”

Also read |Hansika Motwani addresses accusations that she broke up husband Sohael Kathuria’s first marriage: ‘Because I’m a public figure…’

Hansika’s mother added, “If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Maine apni beti ko diya hai, tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao (If I can give the injections to my daughter, I can give them to you, too). What I am surprised about is that people who write this, unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya (they’re not smart) We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.”

Hansika’s show, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, gives a peek into her royal wedding, which took place in Jaipur in December 2022. The latest episode of the show also showed Hansika and her mother having a difference of opinion about the arrangements at the wedding functions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 21:47 IST
