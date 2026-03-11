Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya officially divorce after four years: report

The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya a divorce by mutual consent on Wednesday. According to a report by India Today, the two had agreed to end the marriage on mutually agreed terms.

Around mid-2025, reports began circulating that the two were no longer living together. Hansika had moved back in with her mother while Sohael stayed with his family. The couple had initially moved into Sohael’s family home after their wedding, and later shifted to a condo in the same building. When the separation reports first broke, Sohael told the media it was not true, but did not respond to further questions. Hansika said nothing.

What came next was quieter still. Hansika took down every wedding photograph from her Instagram, unfollowed Sohael and changed the spelling of her surname on the platform. He unfollowed her back and made his account private.

The only moment that came close to a public acknowledgment was on her birthday, when Hansika posted a message, saying that the year had brought lessons she did not ask for and strength she did not know she had, but that her heart was full and her soul at peace. It was vague enough to be deniable and personal enough to feel pointed.

The couple married on December 4, 2022, at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur, and the entire celebration was turned into a reality documentary series. Sohael had proposed to Hansika under the Eiffel Tower in Paris earlier that year. It was a love story played out almost entirely in public, which made the silence that followed it all the more striking.

The relationship had also drawn controversy before the couple tied the knot. Sohael’s former wife was Rinky Bajaj, who happened to be a close friend of Hansika’s. When old videos of Hansika attending Rinky’s wedding as a bridesmaid resurfaced, the backlash online was sharp. Sohael stepped in to defend Hansika, stating clearly that she had nothing to do with the breakdown of his first marriage and that the accusations directed at her were false.

Hansika has been a well-known face in Tamil and Telugu cinema since her debut in 2007. Through all the months of speculation, she kept working, kept posting and kept her silence on the one subject everyone was asking about. Wednesday’s court order brings an official end to what had already, in every visible way, been over for some time.

Neither party’s representatives had commented at the time of publication.