scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya are a sight to behold at their ring ceremony. See pics

Hansika Motwani shared new photos from her ring ceremony. The photos featured her husband Sohael Kathuriya, her mother Mona Motwani and her brother, Prashant Motwani.

hansika motwani, sohael kathuriyaHansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's pictures from their ring ceremony. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Actor Hansika Motwani, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya, took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from her ring ceremony. The couple, who got married in Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have been sharing unseen pictures from their royal wedding. 

On Saturday, Hansika treated her fans with dreamy pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. The actor was donning a ravishing lehenga which she accessorized with a stone-studded neckpiece. The pictures also featured her mother, Mona Motwani and her brother, Prashant Motwani. In one of the pictures, Hansika is seen flaunting her diamond ring and dancing her heart out. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

The couple got married on December 4. For the wedding, Hansika chose a red lehenga with heavy accessories and Sohael was sporting cream colored sherwani. A BTS video of Hansika getting ready for her D-day also surfaced online. One of the fans commented on the video and wrote, “Can’t get over this entire look.” Another fan said, “Drop dead goregeous.” 

 

Talking about her wedding preparations, Hansika had told iDiva, “I have outsourced to a team who is coordinating with me on the wedding details, designers are doing the finishing touches for my outfits and everything is under control…till now.” 

Few weeks ago, Hansika announced her engagement with Sohael and took to her Instagram handle and shared romantic pictures of the big proposal. Sohael proposed to Hansika in Paris and the actor wrote, “Now&Forever.” 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:14:51 pm
Next Story

Neeraj Chopra dislodges Usain Bolt as world’s most visible track and field

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close