Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya are a sight to behold at their ring ceremony. See pics

Actor Hansika Motwani, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya, took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures from her ring ceremony. The couple, who got married in Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have been sharing unseen pictures from their royal wedding.

On Saturday, Hansika treated her fans with dreamy pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. The actor was donning a ravishing lehenga which she accessorized with a stone-studded neckpiece. The pictures also featured her mother, Mona Motwani and her brother, Prashant Motwani. In one of the pictures, Hansika is seen flaunting her diamond ring and dancing her heart out.

The couple got married on December 4. For the wedding, Hansika chose a red lehenga with heavy accessories and Sohael was sporting cream colored sherwani. A BTS video of Hansika getting ready for her D-day also surfaced online. One of the fans commented on the video and wrote, “Can’t get over this entire look.” Another fan said, “Drop dead goregeous.”

Talking about her wedding preparations, Hansika had told iDiva, “I have outsourced to a team who is coordinating with me on the wedding details, designers are doing the finishing touches for my outfits and everything is under control…till now.”

Few weeks ago, Hansika announced her engagement with Sohael and took to her Instagram handle and shared romantic pictures of the big proposal. Sohael proposed to Hansika in Paris and the actor wrote, “Now&Forever.”