Hansal Mehta’s wife shows symptoms of Covid-19, filmmaker asks for help to get her tested

Hansal Mehta has previously expressed concern about the spread of coronavirus in the country. (Photo: PR)

Hansal Mehta’s wife is showing symptoms of Covid-19, but he is unable to get her tested. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share his ordeal and requested people to let him know about any ‘leads’ that can be helpful.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mehta wrote, “Wife showing symptoms. Need to get her tested urgently. Unable to get through to any lab. Will appreciate leads.” As soon as the Scam 1992 director posted the tweet, his fans suggested various hospitals where he can get his wife tested.

A few days back, Hansal Mehta had also shared about losing a cousin due to Covid-19 complications. “Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported,” read Mehta’s tweet.

The filmmaker has previously expressed concern about the spread of coronavirus in the country. He had pointed out how due to some people’s carelessness, the entire nation is suffering.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta last helmed Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushhratt Bharucha in the lead role. The film had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.