Hansal Mehta’s next to star Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Paresh Rawal’s son

Director Hansal Mehta announced on Monday that his upcoming crime thriller will star Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal in lead roles. The project, touted to be “big action commercial thriller” marks Hansal Mehta’s first collaboration with filmmaker friend Anubhav Sinha, who is producing the film.

Both these actors are said to have undergone “gruelling sessions” for months to prepare for their characters. Though Aditya Rawal made his acting debut with last year’s Bamfaad on Zee5, the yet-untitled film will mark his big screen debut.

Hansal Mehta said the actors have been selected on the ‘basis of their talent and potential’. “With the subject at hand, I was very keen on doing this film with fresh faces. Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”

Sinha said he and Mehta wanted they cast newcomers as they didn’t want any star baggage attached to the characters.

“Both Zahaan and Aditya bring fresh energy and excitement to their roles. Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions. We’ve already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable,” Sinha said in a statement.

Besides Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the film is also being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series along with Mahana Films – Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal & Mazahir Mandasaurwala.