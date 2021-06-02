Hansal Mehta’s father passes away, filmmaker shares touching post: ‘I thought he would outlive me’

Director Hansal Mehta on early Wednesday morning shared that his father has passed away. While he didn’t share the cause of death, Mehta’s note was filled with love for his dad. Sharing a photograph of the elderly gentleman, Mehta penned loving words for him.

“I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero,” read Hansal Mehta’s note on Instagram.

Hansal’s colleagues from the industry shared condolences in the comments section of the post. Aahana Kumra wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and your family sir,” while Ekta Kapoor’s comment read, “Condolences.” Casting director Mukesh Chhabra stated he was sorry. Director Vasan Bala mentioned, “Really sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences.”

Others like Shareya Dhanwanthary, Nawwab Shah, Kartik Aaryan among more also paid tribute to the filmmaker’s father.

Not too long ago, Hansal Mehta had shared that six members of his family were battling Covid-19. “6 people in my home including me were Covid positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery,” the acclaimed filmmaker had shared at the time.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta last directed the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang, which released on Amazon Prime Video to mixed reviews.