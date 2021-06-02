scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

Hansal Mehta’s father passes away, filmmaker shares touching post: ‘I thought he would outlive me’

Hansal Mehta's colleagues from the industry condoled his father's death. Aahana Kumra wrote, "Deepest condolences to you and your family sir," while Ekta Kapoor's comment read, "Condolences."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 11:42:58 am
hansal mehtaHansal Mehta shared the news on social media. (Photo: Hansal Mehta/Twitter)

Director Hansal Mehta on early Wednesday morning shared that his father has passed away. While he didn’t share the cause of death, Mehta’s note was filled with love for his dad. Sharing a photograph of the elderly gentleman, Mehta penned loving words for him.

“I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero,” read Hansal Mehta’s note on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Hansal’s colleagues from the industry shared condolences in the comments section of the post. Aahana Kumra wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and your family sir,” while Ekta Kapoor’s comment read, “Condolences.” Casting director Mukesh Chhabra stated he was sorry. Director Vasan Bala mentioned, “Really sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Others like Shareya Dhanwanthary, Nawwab Shah, Kartik Aaryan among more also paid tribute to the filmmaker’s father.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Not too long ago, Hansal Mehta had shared that six members of his family were battling Covid-19. “6 people in my home including me were Covid positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery,” the acclaimed filmmaker had shared at the time.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta last directed the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang, which released on Amazon Prime Video to mixed reviews.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor 25 anniversary love story
On Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s 25th wedding anniversary, we look back at their love story

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement