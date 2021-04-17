Hansal Mehta’s wife, daughters begin Covid-19 treatment after showing symptoms, he says ‘labs are overworked’

Director Hansal Mehta on Saturday shared his wife and two daughters are being treated for the coronavirus, even though their test results are yet to arrive. As the Covid-19 cases in the country have exploded, labs have been taking time to deliver test reports. Doctors are now advising people to begin their treatment if they show symptoms of the coronavirus. Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter about being caught in a similar situation.

“In spite of precautions my wife and daughters are symptomatic and are being treated for COVID-19 while we await test results from overworked labs. Please, please stay indoors. All your festivals, all your prayers can be done privately this time. Please take care. PLEASE MASK UP,” the Scam 1992 director tweeted.

Hansal Mehta has been regularly tweeting about the worsening situation of the coronavirus in the country, asking people to follow Covid-19 protocols more diligently than ever. A few days ago, the director wrote about passing away of a cousin in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and mentioned that the crisis in the state was bigger than one assumed.

“Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported,” read Mehta’s tweet. In another recent Twitter post, the director hailed the efforts of the country’s health workers, saying they are “the only heroes this country has.”



“When these times are written about in the future the world will only remember the doctors, the paramedics, the workers who have been selflessly serving the people through a tragic, never ending health emergency. These brave hearts are the only heroes this country has,” he wrote.