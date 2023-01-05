scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Hansal Mehta to commence filming show on Mahatma Gandhi later this year: ‘The preparation is going strong…’

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Gandhi will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo's third collaboration after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai.

Hansal Mehta will helm a series on Mahatma Gandhi.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has revealed he will start shooting for his much-anticipated series Gandhi in late 2023.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World.

“I have more exciting stories to tell – particularly the show on Mahatma Gandhi which is going to be a big series & will commence principal photography later 2023. The preparation is going strong in all directions,” Mehta said in a statement.

Also Read |Exclusive | Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment ‘disturbing’, shares some of it’s ‘endorsed by our own colleagues’

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo’s third collaboration after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai.

Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Hansal Mehta’s other upcoming projects include the series Scoop and Scam 2003 and an untitled film with Kareena Kapoor Khan .

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:32 IST
