scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Hansal Mehta takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad after her fan accuses him of giving a flop film to her

Director Hansal Mehta upset a fan of actor Kangana Ranaut after he posted words of praise for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

kangana and hansal mehtaKangana Ranaut was directed by Hansal Mehta in 2017 film Simran. (Photo: Instagram/hansalmehta, kanganaranaut)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has thoroughly enjoyed the experience of watching director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, in his tweets of praise, he angered a fan of actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been posting against Brahmastra and accused producer Karan Johar of giving out fake box office collections.

Hansal, who had directed Kangana in 2017 film Simran, didn’t have much luck with the movie as it failed to engage audience. So, when Hansal praised Brahmastra on Twitter, a user commented, “Shame on you. You gave flop film to Kangana.” Hansal retweeted that comment and took a straight shot at Kangana’s latest release Dhaakad, which tanked miserably at the box office.

Reposting the fan’s comment, Hansal wrote,”Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad.”

Check out Hansal’s post –

 

Earlier, Hansal had tweeted how the theatre halls were mostly booked and it was tough for him to get tickets of Brahmastra. He tweeted, “I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...Premium
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...

Meanwhile, Dhaakad, which released in May this year, was made with a budget of Rs 85 crore. The film, which was a spy thriller was directed by Razneesh Ghai and was one of the biggest flops of Kangana’s career.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 07:19:58 pm
Next Story

OJEE Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement