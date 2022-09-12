Hansal Mehta takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad after her fan accuses him of giving a flop film to her

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has thoroughly enjoyed the experience of watching director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, in his tweets of praise, he angered a fan of actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been posting against Brahmastra and accused producer Karan Johar of giving out fake box office collections.

Hansal, who had directed Kangana in 2017 film Simran, didn’t have much luck with the movie as it failed to engage audience. So, when Hansal praised Brahmastra on Twitter, a user commented, “Shame on you. You gave flop film to Kangana.” Hansal retweeted that comment and took a straight shot at Kangana’s latest release Dhaakad, which tanked miserably at the box office.

Reposting the fan’s comment, Hansal wrote,”Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad.”

Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad. https://t.co/iCm4XVKzEG — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2022

Earlier, Hansal had tweeted how the theatre halls were mostly booked and it was tough for him to get tickets of Brahmastra. He tweeted, “I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE.”

Meanwhile, Dhaakad, which released in May this year, was made with a budget of Rs 85 crore. The film, which was a spy thriller was directed by Razneesh Ghai and was one of the biggest flops of Kangana’s career.