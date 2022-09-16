Hansal Mehta shares post on Roger Federer’s retirement with Arbaaz Khan’s photo, netizens say ‘Hopefully you won’t miss Federer’s acting’

Tennis player Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday. The announcement had many taking to their social media handles and expressing how they will miss him but film director Hansal Mehta found a clever way to express the same. The Scam 1992 director shared a photo of film actor Arbaaz Khan along with the caption, “Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer.”

Many corners of the internet have often found resemblances in the appearance of Roger and Arbaaz, and some have even said that Arbaaz looks like Roger’s doppelganger. Netizens were in on the joke and gave up a thumbs up to Mehta’s tweet.

One follower wrote, “Best tweet on Federer’s retirement.” Another wrote, “Hahahahaha brilliant sir 😂” One follower responded in the same tone as the tweet and wrote, “😂😂 hopefully you won’t miss Federer’s acting.”

But there was a small section of his followers who probably missed the joke here as they pointed out the intentional error. “This is not Federer. it’s arbaz khan pic,” read one tweet. “Are you sure this pic is of Federer? It seems its of Arbaaz Khan,” read another tweet.

Previously, Arbaaz had acknowledged the similarities in their looks. In a 2019 interview with Hindustan Times, Arbaaz said, “I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time.”