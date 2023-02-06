scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Hansal Mehta says his well-wishers thought Faraaz was ‘slow’: ‘When it released, people were crying in theatre’

In a new video, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha talked about all things films and friendship.

FaraazFaraaz is jointly produced by T-Series, Benaras Media Works in association with Mahana Films.

Hansal Mehta and good friend Anubhav Sinha recently got together to chat about films. As they discussed how ‘content creators’ today have become ‘critics’, they also called out naysayers who question their cinematic liberty. They discussed how during Faraaz, Hansal was questioned about the film showcasing ‘good Muslim vs bad Muslim’. Anubhav was quick to say whether the same people will say how Article 15 was ‘good Hindu vs bad Hindu’.

Hansal further shared how his well-wishers had called Faraaz a ‘slow’ film when they first watched it. “They said it’s good but very slow. Bohot ruki huyi hai. But I had changed the graph for the film, used static cameras, and did not take too many shots. When the film was released, people were crying in the theatre.”

He revealed that the film had its premiere at Regal cinema in south Mumbai, and there was a long queue of people waiting to get in.

Hansal Mehta also shared how a ‘film writer’ had questioned why there were no Muslim writers in his team. As Anubhav Sinha shrugged it off saying it was a ‘pathetic question’, the Scam 1992 director went on to say that it was indeed stupid. “I wanted to justify the same that we had Ikhlaq Khan, who guided the entire team. But it was so demeaning. You are just stupid to ask this question. Film acchi hai ke nahi yeh batao. You do this to just belong to an evolved mindset. But show your evolution in your work.”

Faraaz, starring Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor, released on February 3. The film received a lukewarm response from both critics and the audience

