Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Hansal Mehta calls Rishabh Pant’s recent ad ‘disgusting, disrespectful’: ‘Ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta demanded that a new commercial featuring cricketer Rishab Pant should be taken down.

Hansal MehtaFilmmaker Hansal Mehta was offended after watching the latest Dream 11 ad. (Photo: Instagram/hansalmehta)
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who often takes to social media to express his opinions, has criticised a recent advertisement featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The advertisement in question shows Rishabh wondering what would have been his alternate career. The video then cuts to Rishabh dressed as a classical singer, who goes on stage and positions himself near the mics as a wicketkeeper and starts singing out-of-tune. Snapping out of his thoughts, Rishabh says, “Thank God maine mera dream follow kia“, (Thank God I followed my dream).

Also Read |Exclusive | Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment ‘disturbing’, shares some of it’s ‘endorsed by our own colleagues’

Slamming the advertisement, Hansal tweeted, “This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down.”

A follower pointed out that asking to pull down an advertisement is a bit too much and wrote, “True, healthy discourse is missing nowadays… but as a proponent of free speech asking to pull down the ad might be a lil too much but I respect your sensibilities behind it (a big fan who have watched all your films on big screen since Chhal)”. To this Hansal replied that he is “a bit hypersensitive about Hindustani classical music.”

Filmmaker Onir too criticised the advertisement and tweeted, “Idiotic commercial. @Dream11 you should be embarrassed and remove it … or are your sensibilities dead.”

Commenting on Onir’s tweet, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also voiced his opinion and wrote, “Why are we paying attention to illiterate morons . Indian Classical Music and all music that stems from our traditions is what has formed our very being . They can’t take us on ! Let the ad remain as a monument to their stupidity. Never ask for anything to be banned !”

Sudhir further wrote, “It’s not about you or me . It’s about all of us . All of us have the right to grieve to dance and explore . All of us should be able and mock each other in benign ways.I can reject something without asking for it to be rejected by all . Dislikes are inevitable ,hate is cancerous”

On the work front, Hansal has finished shooting for his film with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo shot for the film for over a month in London before wrapping up the schedule. The film will reportedly see Kareena play the role of a detective.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 02:17:51 pm
