Hansal Mehta reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: ‘Really enjoyed it, second part is going to be huge…’

The eagerly awaited film of the year, Brahmastra, was finally released on September 9 and has garnered mixed reviews so far. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor among others have showered praise on the film, and the latest celeb to review Brahmastra is director Hansal Mehta.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mehta lauded the director of the film Ayan Mukerji and praised the ‘ever luminous’ duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He wrote, “I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE.”

I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows.And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 11, 2022

He then wrote, “So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit. Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders.”

Even with the mixed reviews, fans are loving the ‘experimental movie’ and the film has collected around Rs 70 crore in two days. According to Ayan’s Instagram post, the gross box office numbers for Brahmastra is Rs 160 crore.